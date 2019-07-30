The 2019 Bonneville County Fair will commence on Aug. 2 at the newly constructed Bonneville County Fairgrounds just south of Sandy Downs. Events will run through Aug. 8 and include horse shows at the Bank of Commerce Horse Arena and livestock shows at the Melaleuca 4-H Events Center. The Bonneville County 4-H Education Complex will feature various exhibits of photography, cooking, quilts, sewing and more. The Farm Bureau Livestock Pavilion will have farm livestock on display all week. Food vendors will be available, so come and enjoy the new Bonneville County Fairgrounds.
These new fairgrounds are the result of a two-year Bonneville County construction project with overwhelming support from the entire community. The project has received donations of cash and in-kind from over 100 different businesses and individuals ranging from very large donations to smaller amounts given by many of the youth. Each donation has been equally important to fulfill the need for larger and safer county fairgrounds. Volunteers have been working tirelessly this entire year pouring concrete, setting up wash areas and preparing livestock pens to be ready for this year’s fair.
The value of 4-H is indisputable. A recent 10-year research study has shown that youth participating in 4-H are four times more likely to make positive contributions to their communities later in life. They are also 2.5 times more likely to exercise and live a healthier life and two times more likely to go to college. The study also showed that 4-H youth are less likely to engage in risky behaviors. In a world of excess screen time and potentially harmful social media, there is great value to the hands-on experiences gained through raising livestock, learning cooking and sewing skills, studying robotics or developing photography skills. All these activities and more are available through 4-H.
We hope everyone will begin a week of wholesome family fun by attending the War Bonnet Roundup at Sandy Downs beginning Aug. 1, then come next door for a week of County Fair events. The Bonneville County Fair will conclude with a large livestock auction on Aug. 8 at the Melaleuca 4-H Events Center. All the 4-H youth will have an opportunity to sell, at auction, the animals they have worked so hard to raise. Come to the auction as a spectator or buyer and support these ambitious youth. For more information and a schedule of events, go to our website at BonnevilleCountyFairgrounds.com or call the office at 208-735-4466.