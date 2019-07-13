I agree with F. D. Clark’s recent letter recommending Joe and Ann Delmastro thoroughly check sources and facts before accepting the latest progressive narrative. I suggest they consult professional sources such as Jane’s Intelligence Review, International Defence Review or the Pentagon’s Early Bird instead of Vanity Fair.
One of the facts they get wrong – the FBI didn’t determine Ms. Clinton’s private server use was “not criminal.” President Obama made that statement. However, neither Obama nor the FBI can determine if an action is criminal. Only a trial judge or trial jury can do that.
According to the Congressional testimony of FBI lawyer Lisa Page in mid-July 2017, the Obama DOJ declared at the outset Clinton couldn’t be prosecuted. According to former FBI Director Comey, State Department security standards were so lax that if Clinton were prosecuted so would hundreds of others.
Secondly, Clinton is under investigation. The investigation was opened by the State Department in accordance with law and Executive Order 12333 shortly after the Clinton private server became publicly known. On June 17, an interim report was issued that identified 23 security violations, seven security infractions among “multiple security incidents” by 15 individuals involved with the Clinton server. The final report is expected around Sept. 1.
Removing Clinton from center stage, an understanding of the process by which classified information was posted to her server is important. There are four levels of classification, based on the damage to U.S. national security if compromised. They are unclassified (no damage), confidential (damage), secret (major damage) and top secret (exceptionally grave damage). Two corresponding internet systems (JWICS for Top Secret) and SIPRNet (Secret) are “closed-loop” systems that cannot connect to the internet.
To transfer top secret documents from JWICS to Clinton’s server, a person with proper clearance and security indoctrination had to enter a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility with a thumb drive. They then logged on to JWICS and downloaded perhaps thousands of documents each time on the thumb drive, took it out of the SCIF, and then upload the thumb drive into a connection to the Clinton Server. These actions are clear violations of the espionage act and carry a peacetime penalty of life imprisonment.
Consequently, I am far more interested in the 14 other individuals than I am in Clinton. Each SCIF retains a record of access, logon, activities and thumb drive insertion for 25 years. These actions are routinely screened by security and counterintelligence personnel. Responsible departments and agencies were aware of these actions all along and did nothing. That concerns me a great deal.
Clinton’s legal obligation under U.S. Code Title 18 Section 798 is to prevent any upload of classified information to her server, and failing that, immediately report security incidents and turn the server over to proper security personnel. She did not. Only a trial can determine if her (in)actions were criminal or not. If convicted, the penalty is 10 years imprisonment.
The same Obama DOJ that gave a pass to Clinton and “hundreds of others” prosecuted at least 30 security cases. It demanded six years imprisonment for First Class Petty Officer Kristian Saucier for a single secret level violation. It is fair to ask the Delmastros whether this double standard is morally just.
Are they capable of confronting the question “is anybody above the law?” in a neutral manner?