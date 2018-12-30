In physics, every particle has an anti-particle. Does President Jimmy Carter have an anti-particle?
As a young idealist, I enjoyed bantering with Art D., a retired Army Colonel, a friend of my father, who remained in the service after WWII. Art had served as the U.S. military attaché to the Shah of Iran — deposed by the radical Islamists under President Carter’s watch. He assured me that Carter’s idealism was a huge blunder.
At the time, I admired Jimmy Carter’s moralistic idealism. Now I think of the gas shortages and the imprisonment of U.S. Embassy personnel in Iran by the new regime. Little did we know back then that even worse trouble was coming. Awakened radical Islamists had just begun to spread trouble.
I remember Jimmy Carter’s moralistic humility with a sense of irony. “We are all sinners”, he had preached. After all, even he had committed adultery “in my heart.”
Flash forward — and skipping lightly over the adultery comment — enter President Donald Trump. He is my proposal, warts included, for the anti-Carter particle.
In Carter’s era, OPEC (the petroleum cartel led by the Middle Eastern producers) had the U.S. over a barrel. In short order, aided by the relaxation of carbon-phobic regulations cleared away by the new administration, the U.S. now has OPEC over a barrel. As of today, the United States is a net energy exporter. We are the largest single oil producer in the world, ahead of Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Mr. Trump’s commitment to self-interest over moralizing has tempered the liberal impulse to intervene against every dictator everywhere. Therefore, I agree with Eric Johnson’s Dec. 18 riposte to former Justice Jones’ op-ed, accusing President Trump of “coddling dictators.” The administration’s sanctions against North Korea and Iran are both effective, and coherent with U.S. values. We can’t and shouldn’t throw our weight everywhere.
When the stakes are high, there are practical limits to moralistic idealism. Unless FDR was willing to “coddle” Stalin in WWII, millions more U.S. soldiers might have died; and the “what if the Axis won?” nightmare portrayed in the popular Amazon series, “The Man in the High Castle,” could now be more truth than fiction. In a ruthless world, naïve virtue harnessed to American power carries a steep cost.
I was no fan of Mr. Trump, the developer from Queens with zero government experience. Having a low assessment of Mrs. Clinton, I voted for a third candidate — the Utah national security expert, Evan McMullin.
Given the stakes in this dangerous world, I can’t support any Democrat from that party’s naïve foreign policy wing. My wife and I were in Manhattan near ground zero on September 11, 2001 — a watershed moment. I was shocked that Representative Barbara Lee, a Democrat from Oakland, voted against the use of military force in response to the 9/11 attacks. Lee was then an outlier in the Democratic Party of JFK and Truman. No more.