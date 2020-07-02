More than anything, the violent protests spilling out in cities across America have demonstrated that without a doubt people are angry. There’s no denying that. People are angry on every level. As angry as they’ve ever been.
But where does that anger come from? Does it come from race?
It is my view that it does not.
The powerful anger we’re seeing has very little if anything to do with color.
This isn’t to suggest there isn’t racism in this country. Far from it. That problem has been going on for 400 years, and you’d have to be blind to suggest it doesn’t persist to this day.
But as abhorrent and indefensible was the mistreatment of Mr. Floyd in Minneapolis that led to his death, and as counter-intuitive it might sound amid all the Black Lives Matter signs and posters, the outrage that has spilled out nationwide in the aftermath transcends race.
People of all colors, backgrounds and persuasions are fed up with a common enemy: the inequality of justice.
They’re fed up with rich people being treated differently than poor people.
They’re fed up with the low and middle classes always paying a higher price than the wealthy and powerful elite.
They’re fed up with the law favoring anyone who is considered too big to fail.
George Floyd’s death was merely the spark that led to the explosion of outrage shared by people who are Black, white, yellow, brown, purple and everything in between.
Think about the notable race riots of our generation — the Ole Miss riots in 1962, the Watts riots in 1965, the King Assassination riots in 1968, the Rodney King riots in 1992, the Ferguson riots and Eric Garner riots of 2014 among them. Those stemmed from protests about racial injustice, pure and simple, and were largely confined to the communities where the incidents occurred and to other areas where race is a daily issue.
But not this time. This time the protests that turned violent spilled out all over America, in an unprecedented display of outrage touching one and all.
I’ve talked with my African American friends about this. They are in agreement. The great divide in America in the year 2020 isn’t along lines of Black and white, it’s along lines of privileged and non-privileged. We live in a world where rich white people and rich Black people get away with whatever they want, where poor whites and poor Blacks and middle-class whites and middle-class Blacks consistently pay a bigger price than the wealthy elite.
We live in a world where the man with the most money wins the argument. Where the big insurance companies and the big banks are bailed out when they violate the law, while everyone else goes to jail. Where a man passing a phony $20 bill gets handcuffed and has his neck kneeled on until he dies and the Bank of America knowingly bundles tens of thousands of defective mortgage loans that precipitated the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis and not a single bank official is arrested, let alone sent behind bars. Where a Jeffrey Epstein can get away with everything he got away with, precisely because of those he got away with it with.
The anger spilling out in the streets and suburbs isn’t just about George Floyd, it’s about wealth and privilege and inequality. It’s about lives matter, not just Black lives, but people’s lives.
The riots in the summer of 2020 were about that.
I wish that weren’t the case, but it is.