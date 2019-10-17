Not too long ago, Venezuela was one of the most prosperous nations in the world, by many measures a gem of the Americas. Just 20 years ago, the per capita GDP was nearly a third higher than the rest of Latin America. It was one of the Western world’s breadbaskets, producing food for other nations to consume.
In my lifetime, Venezuela has gone from a beacon of prosperity to an economic wasteland, a pitiful shadow of its former self. It’s a country where food shortages, empty grocery store shelves and starvation are commonplace. The country’s monetary system is a mess. Inflation is off the charts. The median monthly income is around $8. Nearly every Venezuelan lives below the poverty line, violence and hardship are rampant, and millions have fled the country’s borders. How did this once-prosperous country get this way? One word: socialism.
Venezuela abandoned any semblance of interest in market forces. Dictator Hugo Chavez, and now Nicolas Maduro, idolized and administered economic policies that nationalized industries, redistributed wealth and made its countrymen dependent on government programs. When those efforts didn’t work, they doubled-down, which further accelerated their country’s economic collapse.
Our media won’t talk about the same policies in the United States that replicate Venezuela’s disaster. It would be so easy for a newspaper editorial board to rise in opposition to programs and policies that follow that country’s pitiful path of destruction. Or at least question the legitimacy of a plan that puts politicians or bureaucrats in charge of wages, prices, healthcare and safety. But they don’t. They promote and champion government dependency and draw people into believing that everything is free, free, free. They heap praise on politicians who promise to create or expand the role of government in our day to day lives, who claim they have a plan to “help.” They applaud as elected officials use the force of law to tell businesses who to hire, how much to pay, what kinds of benefits to offer, what kinds of products to produce or not produce.
Maybe it’s not entirely the media’s fault. They are the product of our government-run public schools, where God is tossed and our children are taught at an early age to support and embrace socialism. They’re taught that government solves problems, that prosperity is a government handout or regulation away. They’re never told that socialism and its evil cousin, communism, always result in disaster for any country and its population. In fact, our kids are often told, as they are in Idaho’s textbooks, that “communism is not evil” and that “socialism is just a means to make up for the inequalities caused by capitalism.”
By the time our kids reach college, the socialism they’re taught to love is married with social justice initiatives, such as those we’re seeing on college campuses including Boise State University, Idaho State College and the University of Idaho.
So now, a president comes along who challenges the established order, and naturally the press is running around with its hair on fire looking for any hint of wrongdoing, anything at all that can be conjured up into a scandal, because Trump has been pushing back against socialism, its defenders in the deep state and the media.
So when someone tells you that the attack on President Trump is about a phone call with his counterpart in Ukraine, it’s not. The attempt to bring down the president is all about how to impose the left’s socialist utopia on our country and to stop anyone that stands in their way.