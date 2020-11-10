Taxpayers of Idaho Falls should be excited about the new police station. Most wholeheartedly support the men and women in blue and are grateful we have wonderful people that put their lives on the line. We absolutely need to fund and respect our police. And our police department is getting close to having a much-needed police station.
However, there are serious issues with the proposed new station. City leaders seem to be taking short cuts on the land, the construction and the financing of this building, all at the expense of the taxpayer.
First, the city council took a pass on several other prime and less expensive vacant buildings like Deseret Industries (about $1 million), and the C-A-L Ranch and Shopko buildings as well. Instead, they selected a problematic parcel that may cost upwards of $6 million in tax money just to make the land usable.
Next, it appears the city will employ the no-bid request for qualifications selection process, instead of the traditional design, bid, build process. RFQ is a legal but problematic process in which city leaders select a design team and a construction management team without taking bids for this work. In fact, under current law, the city cannot even ask for pricing from prospective suppliers until after one firm is chosen.
Of course, without ever knowing what the other potential suppliers would charge, the city and taxpayers will never know if they got a competitive price or whether we got ripped off. If any entity claims they got bids using the RFQ process for the design team or construction manager, be it a police station or other taxpayer-funded building like a school, I suggest you have them produce the bids. Of course, they can’t produce the bids because they simply don’t exist, hence they are no bid. Some may say the RFQ process avoids expensive “change orders” during the building process. This is simply not true, as only the name is changed from “change orders” to “contingencies.”
As troubling as these issues are, they are eclipsed by the city’s plan to skip asking for voter approval. You heard that right: the long-held tradition of taxpayers voting to approve financial obligations for buildings is being sidestepped. There is a new controversial but legal process called “certificates of participation,” which allows the city to essentially “rent to own” a new building and forego a public vote. In a nutshell, a builder and a bank construct a facility and rent it to the city, with a contract to deed it to the city after perhaps 20 years of continuous rent payments.
When a taxing authority brings a project to taxpayers for a traditional bond vote, they often shoot high the first time, and if defeated come back with more modest “needs, not wants” proposal as local school bond elections have shown. Sadly, the city is bypassing public scrutiny and the chance for a lower-priced facility. Frankly, this shows great disrespect for the taxpayer. As a result, we could all be paying too much for a new police station. Right now, that appears to be about $46 million over 30 years without voter approval.
Idaho Falls supports the men and women in blue. Idaho Falls should not support this flawed approach to building a new police station.