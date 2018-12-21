Every year leading up to Election Day, candidates and voters call attention to issues they believe are important, ranging from the need for good schools, being able to see a doctor when they’re sick and quality roads and bridges for getting to work. Usually, the lack of affordable places to live gets brought up, particularly as Idaho’s population continues to grow at a rapid rate.
Unfortunately, the idea of enacting policy solutions that create more affordable homes for Idaho families typically falls by the wayside once the election ends. This has negative consequences for all Idaho communities, but it has a particularly harmful impact on working Idahoans’ ability to make ends meet and get ahead financially.
Imagine where you might be at this point in your life without a safe, stable, and affordable home. Would you have the economic success you do now? It’s likely that you wouldn’t. If you, as thousands of Idahoans are now, are forced to spend too much on rent, it leaves little left over for other essentials like food, child care, medical care and transportation.
As Idaho’s population continues to grow so does the distance between wages and rents, making access to an affordable place to live out of reach for many Idahoans and their families. In fact, only one out of the most common five Idaho occupations pays a wage above what is needed to afford rent in a typical two-bedroom home in the state. If Idahoans are unable to find an affordable home, it makes achieving economic stability that much harder.
The research is clear – investing in affordable homes drives economic success. In 2015, a landmark study by Harvard economist Raj Chetty, titled “Moving to Opportunity,” documented wide-ranging benefits from investments in affordable homes.
Among them, children living in poverty who moved into an affordable home in higher-opportunity neighborhoods experienced 31 percent higher annual incomes in adulthood (over $300,000 more in lifetime earnings) and were 32 percent more likely to attend college.
Community Action Partnerships across Idaho engage with families of modest means who work hard but still struggle to get by. The ever-increasing price of rent is one of the main barriers that prevent these families from achieving financial security. While Community Action Partnerships help these families in many different ways, making homes more affordable is one of the most effective ways to reduce child poverty.
This sets families, and our state economy as a whole, on a path to economic prosperity.
We can all agree that there are a number of issues that are important to the everyday livelihoods of all Idahoans. And they each play their own important role in the future of our state. However, if we want to get serious about helping Idahoans who struggle to make ends meet take care of themselves and their families, meaningful investment in affordable homes is a decision we cannot afford to put on the back burner any longer.