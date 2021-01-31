I appreciate the fact that we live in a state where fiscal conservatism means something and that Gov. Brad Little has proposed cutting taxes by hundreds of millions of dollars this year. My only criticism of the governor on this point is that repealing the sales tax on groceries is not in his proposal. I don’t understand why, either, because Little campaigned on this point.
Back in 2017, the governor preceding Little had vetoed a bill to repeal the sales tax on groceries. Little was lieutenant governor at the time, running for the state’s No. 1 elected position. In response to the veto, Little said, “Removing grocery tax for all Idahoans remains the right thing to do.” A year later, he told a Boise TV station: “Groceries are a fundamental need of everyone. Why would you tax it, given the fact that every state around us doesn't tax it except for Utah, and they tax it at a much, much lower rate.”
Why indeed? In fact, most states don’t tax groceries for precisely the reason Little mentioned back then. Real fiscal conservatives don’t tax people on the food they eat, the water they drink or the air they breathe in order to supply money to the government. But since the imposition of the sales tax in 1965, removing the tax on groceries carried too big a price, meaning it would reduce state revenues by too much, in the view of some, to execute. The compromise was to give people some of their food tax money back in the form of an income tax credit.
That’s a problem because it requires the residents of the state of Idaho to give up their money at the grocery cash register only to apply to the government to get their money back up to a year and a half later. But the tax credit is also costly to administer and unfair. It’s unfair, as some people pay more in groceries than the credit they get back while others pay less and get back more. It’s costly in the fact that the state tax commission has to occasionally audit Idahoans to make sure the right people are getting the credit. This, of course, costs the state money to enforce, and being that the state can’t audit everyone (nor should it), it also means that some unknown number of people are claiming the credit illegally and will never be caught.
In 2008, lawmakers raised the grocery tax credit with the promise that eventually the cost of the higher credit would equal the cost of eliminating the tax on groceries. That is pretty much the case today. That, coupled with higher than expected tax revenues over the last year and almost double the expected tax collections in an online sales tax account, means the state can more than afford to take this step.
There are a lot of taxes that I oppose on moral grounds. It’s wrong to tax people on the property they own, meaning they can never truly own the land beneath their feet. It’s wrong to tax people on the money they earn, thereby using government force to compel people to give the fruit of their labor to those who did not earn it. It’s also wrong for the government to tax people on the very things they need to survive, as in the case of unprepared food. Many Idaho politicians — both Republican and Democrat — have long supported removing this tax for that reason. It’s the right thing to do, and it’s time, in the 2021 Legislature, to get it done.