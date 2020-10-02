I would love to meet former Attorney General Jim Jones. I would like to know what motivates him to violate his professional ethics. My father and grandfather were barristers, deeply loyal to their training that, as officers of the court, they were obligated to be truthful at all places and times regarding matters of the law. Jones was trained in this tradition. Why did he abandon it?
In general, those who serve honorably and die for America deserve our deepest respect. However, like his standards of integrity as an attorney, Jones betrays the title of his own commentary.
Nothing is more disrespectful than fabricating criminal charges against veterans. Read Jones’ Post Register commentary dated May 10, 2020. As attorney general, Jones did fabricate murder charges against Charles Fain, going so far as to argue before the Idaho Supreme Court in favor of the death penalty for Fain. Jones states his motivation was, in part, prejudice against Vietnam veterans.
Jones learned nothing from this experience. He falsely claims Petty Officer 1st Class Edward Gallagher is guilty of war crimes. In fact, as I pointed out in an Aug. 6 commentary, Gallagher was acquitted of charges of war crimes by a court-martial. As with Charles Fain, the homicide was committed by someone else. Jones doesn’t care.
Jones repeats this false claim, despite knowing that under the law an acquittal means Gallagher cannot be tried again. Does Jones mean there are other unadjudicated war crimes Gallagher is guilty of? Let’s test this theory.
War crimes have no statute of limitations. I am happy to drive Jones to the FBI field office of his choice where Jones can swear out his complaint. I’ll even buy him lunch and dinner in addition to springing for the gas. Jones won’t take this offer up.
Lying to the Post Register opinion editors carries no criminal penalties; they print them ad-nauseam. Nor are there criminal penalties for lying to Idaho citizens. There are criminal penalties for lying to the FBI. This is why Jones is free to allege criminal actions by Trump and his fellow Idaho citizens who support him, but will never swear it under oath.
Jones’ statement that the accusers of 1st LT. Clint Lorance “faithfully obeyed the laws of war” is false. They shot the three Afghans in question. As Jones knows, under the Nuremberg defense they are just as guilty as the one giving an unlawful order. They testified under pressure of being prosecuted themselves. Coerced testimony is considered unreliable, and this justified Trump’s pardon.
Jones follows a long line of politicians trashing American soldiers. As a youngster in Berkeley California, I remember John Kerry claiming most GIs in Vietnam were rapists and murderers and being encouraged by Kerry, former U.S. Attorney General Clifford Clark and others to spit on GIs returning from Vietnam at Oakland Army Base. They hated President Nixon just as Jones hates Trump. Slandering millions of American soldiers is a small price for Jones, Kerry and Clark to pay for venting that hatred.
There are no reliable reports Trump called the Marines buried at Aisne-Marne suckers and losers. A dozen officials present at the time have denied the report, including Trump’s bitter enemy John Bolton. No eyewitness has publicly claimed otherwise.
A more detailed commentary will be posted at Jones’ website, jjcommontater.com. Let’s see how Jones responds.