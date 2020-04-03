Any commentary by retired Chief Justice Jim Jones should be presented in a point-counterpoint format. Jones is now notorious for failing to “tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth,” and his commentary on COVID-19 is no exception.
Since Jones is a self-described upstanding Republican, in general I use Republican sources to provide a timeline of the “rest of the story” in case Jones inadvertently overlooked these facts.
Dec 31: President Trump received his first briefing from the Centers for Disease Control. Congressional Democrats were on vacation. Jones authored a commentary attacking President Trump for providing clemency to U.S. military personnel.
Jan. 7: President Trump authorized the CDC to initiate Emergency Management System procedures two days prior to China admitting the virus existed. Democrats obsessed over Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s brilliance for withholding articles of impeachment from the Senate. Jones wrote that Trump had brought us to an imminent state of war with Iran.
Jan 21: CDC activated its COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center. Democrats focused on impeachment house managers. Jones wrote about Snake River salmon.
Jan. 27: Vice President Pence gave two press conferences devoted to updates on COVID-19. Democrats demanded Republican senators go find additional anti-Trump witnesses for impeachment. Jones attacked Trump over injuries suffered by U.S. troops from an Iranian ballistic missile attack.
Jan. 31: Trump imposed travel restrictions on China, slowing the spread of the virus. Democrats attacked him as racist and xenophobic. Jones published a personal attack on the integrity of Sens. Crapo and Risch.
Feb. 9: CDC began coordinating a response to COVID-19 with state governors. Sen. Schumer demanded all inspectors general in the federal government begin new investigations of Trump. Jones attacked President Trump for not embracing economic policies demanded by a 16-year-old girl.
Feb. 24: Trump requested additional funding to fight COVID-19. Congressional Democrats demanded millions of documents from Attorney General Barr claiming “smoking guns” of criminal activity by Trump would be found. Jones wrote a viscously untruthful commentary attacking Barr.
March 2: Trump secured solid commitments from private pharmaceutical companies to prioritize finding a cure for COVID-19. Congressional Democrats focused on punishing officials who failed to testify during impeachment. Jones wrote about his own political career in a rambling discourse on Idaho Day.
March 6: Trump continued to focus on COVID-19. Speaker Pelosi finally ended her refusal to take up COVID-19 legislation until after the Super Tuesday primaries to permit primary candidates to attack Trump on the issue. She did add “poison pill” amendments on abortion in the hopes the legislation would fail. Jones published his commentary claiming Trump did not measure up in handling the COVID-19 crisis.
If Trump failed, what grade should we give congressional Democrats since Dec. 31? What grade does Jones deserve for his contribution to the struggle against COVID-19?
Let the reader examine the historical timeline and then decide whether or not Jones’ statement, “Trump consistently tried to gloss over the danger to preserve his political standing,” is a lie.
The lesson of the Democrats’ and Jones’ response to COVID-19: If there ever is a zombie apocalypse, I’ll just hang out with the largest group of progressives I can find. Zombies need to eat brains to survive. Among progressives, they would obviously starve.