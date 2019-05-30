John Henager is taking up the Republican National Committee campaign strategy of labeling every Democrat a socialist and every Democratic policy socialism. True socialism, as an economic foundation of government, espouses government ownership or control of the means of production, distribution and exchange of goods and property. Personal freedoms are limited, such as right of assembly and a free press. (Note that Donald Trump is the one taking steps against a free press.)
I have never heard a Democrat champion true socialism for the United States. However, Democrats to one degree or another tend to have empathy for their fellow man and support a variety of social programs such as Medicare, Social Security, a minimum wage, the Interstate Highway System, National Parks, public education, etc. The U.S. already has these programs, and they are no threat to a capitalist economy.
The GOP knows this but has a very loose relationship with the truth. That Henager and the Bonneville County Republican Party want to brainwash or corrupt another generation of our youth with an essay contest on socialism vs. capitalism shows how low they will go if they start with Henager’s premise that Democrats are socialists. The essay contest could be beneficial if the students base their essays on peer-reviewed facts in textbooks and classroom lectures.
To illustrate how this works, I am going to quote from Fox News — something I have never done and will likely never do again:
“Socialism! is the GOP rallying cry for 2020,” by Mary Anne Marsh for Fox News.
“Everywhere you turn every Republican is using it to define Democrats this election cycle. Why? Because this election will be, in part, a referendum on the economy. Specifically, it will be a referendum on a rigged economy that works for a few versus the rest of America. So for Republicans, crying ‘socialism’ is a political strategy to attempt to distract voters from their growing dissatisfaction with an economy that doesn’t work for them while they work harder and have a harder time making ends meet as they make less money.”
Democrats would be committing political suicide if they advocated the foundational tenets of socialism. To compare democratic goals with Venezuela and Brazil is either a bald face lie or just dupes regurgitating lies they have been trained to disseminate.
However, capitalism, as currently practiced, has massive problems caused by creating a hugely skewed bimodal distribution of wealth, which virtually eliminates much of the middle class. This is not sustainable any more than pure socialism has been sustainable. If capitalists like me want to preserve our form of government, they have to rein in tax cuts for the wealthy and be more generous with select social programs that help reestablish a viable middle class.
The 2020 election will be the most important in generations as we have to decide on whether or not to reestablish government institutions such as a world-leading State Department, Justice Department, EPA and science-based policy formulation. Do your own research from a broad base of sources, evaluate the candidates — not the labels — and vote. Your children and country depend on it.