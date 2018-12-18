In 1983, I attended the Infantry Officer Basic Course at Fort Benning, Georgia. Several classes were given by field artillery captains regarding tactics. One tactic used extensively in Vietnam was harassment and interdiction fire, or H&I. H&I was used to fire shells without any knowledge whether it would hit enemy targets or not. It wasn’t popular among Special Forces teams and long-range reconnaissance patrols hit by H&I shelling. Friendly fire wasn’t friendly.
Additionally, because of artificial constraints, artillery fire was seldom directed at known enemy targets in Cambodia or Laos.
This memory returns each time I read commentaries by retired Idaho Chief Justice Jim Jones, most notably his column on “coddling despots.” He obviously is shooting at President Trump but using rhetorical H&I tactics. He is hitting his own side. This is because of his artificial constraint of deliberately ignoring known facts favorable to Trump.
Trump has scrapped President Obama’s Iran nuclear agreement that released hundreds of billions of dollars to Iranian despots, clearing the way for Iran’s future acquisition of nuclear weapons. Trump forcefully stood up to communist Chinese rulers who use slave labor and other unfair trade practices.
Trump imposed the stiffest sanctions on Putin’s Russia since the end of the Cold War. Russia is virtually excluded from the U.S. banking system already, but Trump is no despot. He has no power to exclude Russia from international banking systems, as Jones suggests. The German, French and other European governments are adamant about not risking short-term economic interests to protect Ukraine. They demand the U.S. bear the burdens of supporting Ukraine, while they profit from the conflict. This is the core rift between Trump and other NATO leaders.
There’s little more Trump can do short of military intervention. A solid case can be made both for and against such action, but Jones doesn’t make either. It’s a fair question, how far down the military option is Jones willing to go in standing up to despots?
Jones’ claim of coddling North Korea’s Kim Jong Un doesn’t hold water. Despite the Singapore summit, all economic sanctions on North Korea remain in place. In April 2017, North Korea ceased any further tests of ballistic missiles towards U.S. territory after Trump threatened unspecified retaliation. Many Post Register readers remember at that time David Adler and others feared standing up to North Korea would result in nuclear war. Where was Jones’ voice?
I am sure somewhere in that lengthy commentary, Jones hoped one of his H&I shells hits Trump. Perhaps one did. But other shells struck Jones’ own reputation for fairness and integrity with regard to Trump. An honest critic, or for that matter, an honest jurist will include all facts before rendering a public judgment.