During her remarkable life, Judith B. Eighmy has been a Vietnam veteran, a health professional, an author, and, at age 72, a Peace Corps volunteer.
She is also one of five women chosen for recognition on the new Idaho Women Veterans Medallion.
Eighmy, now of Meridian, was a college student when she enlisted in the U.S. Navy. With Navy support, she finished her education, became a Registered Nurse, and was commissioned as an Ensign. She attended Officer Candidate School and after completing an internship in California, she was promoted to Lieutenant Junior Grade and given a chance to request her next duty assignment.
Her “at sea” request led her to the USS Repose. Built as a hospital ship but decommissioned in 1954, the ship was reactivated for service in the Vietnam War. It was outfitted as a floating 750-bed hospital with a staff of 24 physicians, 29 nurses, and 256 hospital corpsmen. Deployed to Southeast Asia, the Repose became known as the “Angel of the Orient,” in time treating more than 9,000 battle casualties and 24,000 inpatients.
Eighmy was among the youngest of the nurses, but later said she felt old at 24, working the 12-hours on, 12-hours off shifts, and treating casualties who were young and severely injured. She said her experience taught her the importance of serving her country and her fellow men.
Eighmy is one of five women whose military service is honored by the new Idaho Women Veterans Medallion. Eighmy told Boise’s KTVB that, “I really believe it’s not about me, it’s about representing other women who served.”
The Idaho Women Veterans Medallion was unveiled in October at Nampa’s Warhawk Air Museum. Eighmy, the only one of the five honorees still living, said 7,000 women served in Vietnam, among them her fellow US Navy nurses. Taking care of the wounded, she said, was an honor.
Other veterans recognized during the presentation were Kay Gott Chaffey, a WWII pilot for the Women’s Air Service Pilots; Wanda Pollard, a Navy veteran who served on the personal aircraft of the U.S. Atlantic Fleet’s Commander in Chief; Carmelita Pope, a WWII USO officer; and Carrie L. French of Caldwell, a U.S. Army ammunition specialist killed in 2005 while serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Eighmy continued her service after leaving the Navy as a nursing consultant and educator in long-term care and hospice. She co-authored a book for long-term care nursing assistants. At 72, she volunteered for the Peace Corps and went to Ghana as a health worker. She remains active in Idaho Returned Peace Corps Volunteers.
It was an honor to meet Judith Eighmy and inspiring to hear about her life’s work. She truly earned her role as a representative of all the nurses who served during a time of need.
Proceeds from the medallion’s sale will support the two veteran cemeteries in Idaho – one in Boise and one in Blackfoot – operated by the Idaho Division of Veterans Services. Funds will support color guards, volunteers, and facility caretakers with the materials, uniforms, and tools they need to provide professional, safe, and meaningful ceremonies for the families and friends of veterans interred at the cemeteries. Proceeds will also ensure comfortable visitor areas and continuously updated kiosks with information about cemetery services and locations of veterans who have been laid to rest.
Medallions can be purchased at the Warhawk Air Museum, Idaho State Museum, Capitol Gift Shop, or the State Treasurer’s Office.