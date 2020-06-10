I applaud the efforts of congressional Democrats in their proposed Justice in Policing Act, which would ban certain controversial law enforcement practices, including the kind of chokeholds used by a then-Minneapolis police officer in the death of George Floyd last month, as well as no-knock warrants in drug cases, as was used in the incident leading to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, in March.
In my law practice, I have been battling police brutality and abuse of power for more than 15 years in various federal district and appellate courts. The abuse of power is systemic and widespread. It is as prevalent in Idaho as in much higher population areas in the U.S. The problem is not that law enforcement institutions and officers are evil. They are charged with tremendous responsibility in the face of often overwhelming danger. Most law enforcement institutions and officers have their hearts and motives in the right place. But the road to hell is paved with good intentions.
There are many factors contributing to the problem, such as inadequate departmental use-of-force policies/procedures, inadequate training, inadequate funding, inadequate employment screening, inadequate accountability, systemic prejudice and/or racism, etc. But these are effects more than causes. The root cause is the erosion of our constitutional values. We are the first and best country ever to elevate individual liberties above law and order. However, over the past five decades our federal and state courts, starting and ending with the United States Supreme Court, have gradually eroded our Fourth Amendment (and other) rights to the point where they are now subordinate to the interests of law enforcement. Like the proverbial frog in the pot, it happened gradually enough that it has gone largely unnoticed by the public at large. Until recently.
Law enforcement institutions and officers, like everyone else, are subject to the principle that power corrupts; absolute power corrupts absolutely. In confronting law enforcement challenges, inevitably they will exercise all the power given them and push for more. The more power (i.e., constitutional leeway) the Supreme Court has given them, the more they have taken and therefore the greater the abuse of that power. Some may say that this is not a problem, that individual liberties enshrined in our Constitution sometimes must give way to the interests of law enforcement. This is not an inherently unreasonable argument. But my comments here are addressed to those still committed to our constitutional principles and values.
The solution? Limit the power of law enforcement by legislation to that originally contemplated by the Constitution. Unfortunately, the Supreme Court's erosion of our individual liberties is now, by definition, the limit of our constitutional rights unless and until a more enlightened Supreme Court restores them or we amend the Constitution. Since that is not likely to happen anytime in the foreseeable future, our only recourse is legislation. Although legislation cannot limit our constitutional rights, they can expand them. This bill seems to me to be a good start toward a good solution.
The bill is far from perfect. It omits many police practices that perhaps should be banned or limited and bans some practices that arguably should be allowed in limited circumstances.
Legislation is a difficult medium for a solution to a problem like this. It is impossible for Congress to foresee and incorporate in legislation every circumstance and variable that goes into effective law enforcement on the one hand and protection of individual liberties on the other. Courts are better equipped to make decisions like this on a case-by-case basis. But we have a serious problem right now that demands a solution, and this is the only tool presently at our disposal.
I am hopeful Congress will give it the time, investigation and comprehensive public hearing necessary to incorporate all points of view, especially from law enforcement and victims of police abuse of power. Otherwise, the law could excessively hamstring law enforcement and unintentionally expose us to greater danger from criminal activity than the bill seeks to prevent from the police. But it's a good start.