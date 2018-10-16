We have just witnessed the thwarted political lynching of a federal judge who was confirmed to the Circuit Court of Appeals by the Senate fifteen years ago. An incendiary sexual assault charge, stale and beyond corroboration, was unsuccessfully deployed. The stench remains.
Why the over-the-top fierceness of these attacks? Was this all about a woman’s right to have an abortion, about safeguarding the Roe v. Wade decision? My years in California democratic circles and as a legal analyst instruct me otherwise. Yes, there are fears that some “right-wing” Supreme Court will take away the “protections” of Roe v. Wade.
And Justice Kavanaugh’s opponents seized the opportunity to stomp on that panic button. But Roe vs Wade was not the real issue.
I’ve studied how that decision has fared over the years. My assessment: That landmark decision will not be reversed in the foreseeable future. Roe v. Wade only seems vulnerable because it represents a carefully calibrated compromise. But that is its strength. The Supreme Court held that privacy protects a woman’s decision to terminate a pregnancy in its early stages, and that protecting her life and health overmatches the government’s interest in protecting the unborn — provided the fetus is not viable.
Roe v. Wade struck an enduring balance between state regulation and federal protections, between a woman’s right in an early pregnancy to remain free of state and federal interference. It also recognized the interests of a viable unborn human life in very late stage pregnancies. It confirmed a pregnant woman’s overriding right to protect her own life. Overturning Roe v. Wade is not on the table because it would spark a firestorm, dividing states, communities and individuals.
Nor was the Kavanaugh hysteria about Trump. A president Romney would have been comfortable with the same Supreme Court appointment. And progressivist outrage would have ensued. Any conservative candidate, however qualified, will be fiercely opposed by the progressive wing.
What is really at stake? Traditional constitutionalists belong to the originalist school of constitutional interpretation — a more text-centered and principle-constrained approach to specific enumeration of powers and general reservation of rights. Originalism is seen as an obstacle to the progressive agenda. This illustrates the deeper conflict: The left’s view of a mutable constitution is considered essential for “progress.”
Some obstacles to the progressive agenda include the following: Free speech, taken seriously can restrict union dues being contributed to one party without the consent of the worker. The personal right to bear arms, seriously weakened, can make self-defense subordinate to the 911 call.
Separation of powers is a barrier to the administrative state. Modern regulatory agencies issue rules with the force of law, acting as if they are executive, legislative and judicial entities rolled into one. Who has ever voted on an administrative regulation?
Doctrinaire progressives want a Supreme Court willing to bend or eliminate such “outmoded” constitutional limitations. Call me old-fashioned, but these constitutional bulwarks are our best hope for the preservation of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Practice eternal vigilance.