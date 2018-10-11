Idaho senators Crapo and Risch have made statements printed recently in the Post Register that are patently misleading. The recent sham investigation of allegations against now Justice Kavanaugh and the Idaho senators’ justifications finally brought my concerns to a head.
First, Crapo claims he believes both Blasey-Ford and Kavanaugh. If this does not generate general incredulity, think about it this way: What kind of credibility do you think an attorney would have if they told a jury that they believed both sides of a case. If both sides are right, there is no dispute and the judge would throw the case out. Crapo’s statement certainly demonstrates a lack of critical thinking necessary to perform the job of a U.S. senator. But Crapo has not really shown any leadership outside of relaxing post-2008 banking regulations that are popular in Republican circles or supporting a massive tax cut despite claiming to be a budget hawk. I will give him this: He a good soldier and does what he is told.
Second, Risch is misleading in comparing Kavanaugh’s F.B.I.’s background checks conducted primarily as an interview with the candidate (as in a job interview) with a real F.B.I. criminal investigation. Think of the difference in a cotton swab and a wire brush. If the candidate answers the standard questions without a hiccup, there are no adverse findings. Risch is misleading in adding in every detail of previous Kavanaugh investigations for lower court confirmations to the current nomination. Further, the final “investigation” had a very limited scope imposed by the White House in consultation with Republican Senate leaders.
A credible allegation has surfaced that the supplementary F.B.I. investigation was rigged in that Trump repeatedly promised on national media that he supported a “very comprehensive” investigation but gave instructions to his staff to limit the witnesses to four (six were questioned) and create, in effect, a sham investigation to fool the public into calming down. This is a big lie even for Trump. One senator, Elizabeth Warren, (admittedly too liberal for my tastes) conferred with Republican Judiciary Committee legal staff and obtained approval to release the following conclusions on the F.B.I. investigation:
First, the structure of the hearing was unique with a committee-hired special counsel to ask questions to Dr. Blasey-Ford on behalf of Republican committee members and then relieved of her duties early in questioning Kavanaugh.
Second and worse, the White House and Senate Republicans set very confining limits on the questions the F.B.I. could ask and of whom and rejected Democratic requests for a public release of the findings.
There is also a practical problem for the Supreme Court with Kavanaugh. As Laurence Tribe, professor of constitutional law at Harvard Law School points out, Kavanaugh would have to recuse himself due to actual or apparent conflicts of interest in a large portion of anticipated Supreme Court cases, such as an attempt to subpoena/indict Trump to testify in the Mueller investigation, pardon crimes in state court convictions, sexual assault or harassment, etc.
Democrats beware — just recall Kavanaugh’s threat in the last hearing: “What goes around comes around.” Judicial impartiality, as well as temperament, is of paramount importance in our democracy.
So we’re being told, like naïve children, mommy and daddy know best — just go play.
Idaho senators have not only gone along with this corrupt nomination process, they support it.
Let’s remind them periodically they are still accountable, particularly if they think they can poke us in the eye with a stick and get reelected.