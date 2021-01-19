Today’s female military pilots may not know it, but they owe a debt of gratitude to Kay Gott Chaffey, a Nampa native whose flying skills and patriotism played a critical role for the nation during WWII.
Kay is one of five Idaho women being honored by the new Idaho Women Veterans Medallion. And as chair of the committee that designed the medallion, I found Kay’s military service to be the stuff of a great movie about a woman’s wartime experience.
Born in 1920, Kay began flying after completing the civilian pilot training program at the College of Idaho. She was a natural and soon earned her commercial pilot’s license. Then in 1942, she heard a call for commercially licensed women pilots to report to Houston for military flight service training. She left for Texas almost immediately.
The war was on, and most military pilots were on duty overseas. At home, someone had to ferry new military aircraft from factories to the bases and departure facilities where they were needed. On the recommendation of famous pilot Jaqueline Cochran, Gen. Hap Arnold agreed to use volunteer women pilots to meet the domestic shortage.
Kay spent the next year with Air Transport Command, training with volunteer Women’s Airforce Service Pilots and eventually earning her instrument rating by flying DC-3s. Given the chance to fly fighter planes, Kay completed the school (at a time when the washout rate was 50%), and between 1943 and 1944, she and her fellow WASP pilots flew 60% of the military planes ferried in the U.S.
My favorite story about Kay is that she carried a screwdriver on her flights to tighten up any loose fasteners on the brand-new aircraft she was about to fly. WASPs doubled as check-out pilots in the brand-new airplanes they flew, and 38 WASP pilots died flying in ATC service. Kay flew a variety of military planes — she was one of 24 WASPs qualified to fly P-38 Lightnings — but her favorite was the P-51 Mustang.
Kay’s experience shows why she was chosen to represent Idaho’s women veterans. The others are Judith Blake Eighmy, a Vietnam-era nurse; Navy veteran Wanda Pollard; WWII USO officer Carmelita Pope; and Carrie L. French of Caldwell, a U.S. Army ammunition specialist killed in 2005 while serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
The medallion is available at Nampa’s Warhawk Air Museum, the Idaho State Museum, the state Capitol gift shop and the state treasurer’s office. The cost is $100 for a numbered edition or $50 for an unnumbered version. Proceeds will support Idaho’s veterans’ cemeteries in Boise and Blackfoot, both operated by the Idaho Division of Veterans Services. The funds will help volunteers, color guards and facility caretakers with the materials, uniforms and tools they need for professional, safe and meaningful ceremonies for veterans interred at the cemeteries. Proceeds will also support comfortable visitor areas and continuously updated kiosks with information about services and the locations of veterans who have been laid to rest.
In December 1944, Kay was told that she was no longer needed; the WASPs were disbanded eight months before the war ended. The women pilots were almost forgotten until 1979 when the U.S. Air Force recognized their contribution. Each woman received veterans’ benefits and an official letter of honorable military discharge. Initially volunteers, the women are now seen as being original members of the U.S. Air Force.
Kay Gott Chaffey died in 2017 and was interred at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors. Her remarkable service is certainly worthy of Idaho’s recognition.