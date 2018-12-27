Signing up to be an organ donor is a great way to “pay it forward.” One unfortunate death can mean renewed life to many. Ms. Madsen, of Intermountain Donation Services, focused in her editorial on the donation of a kidney and what a difference it can make for the recipient. The big difference for the donor is that you don’t have to die in order for another to receive your kidney.
We are born with two kidneys but only need one to function normally. It used to be that only close relatives had the chance of matching blood type and antigens to be considered as a living donor and often that is not possible. Now, because of advanced technology, many can have a kidney transplant within just a few months. With just one “altruistic donor” (someone who simply wishes to give a kidney to anyone who is in need), dozens of people can have their life back.
It works like this: People in need of a kidney have their medical information fed into a sophisticated computer program. A family member or friend who is willing to donate also has their medical information inputted. The more people entered into the program, the quicker matches are paired. The altruistic donor is used to start a chain where matches have resulted in over 30 transplants. Can you imagine?
Bruce didn’t have to be on dialysis for 4 years.
Not only does the program make many more kidneys available, they are from live donors. This means they are likely to function better and longer. The large pool of participants means that strangers have been paired as perfect matches which also increases longevity. There are many transplant hospitals across the United States that are linked to the Kidney Registry program. So that patients don’t have to move long distances and be away from home while recuperating, the kidneys do the flying.
For those who want to reduce the cost of health care, this is a system to promote. Dialysis and the medications needed consume one of the largest chunks of Medicare and Medicaid money. Living transplants not only save substantial health care money, it allows a person to re-enter a productive life.
It is truly a win-win deal.
You can learn more about the National Kidney Registry on their website and sign up to participate no matter where you live. Do you know someone suffering from kidney failure and is perhaps on dialysis? Give them information about the Kidney Registry. Do you feel led to offer one of your kidneys to a stranger in need? Being an altruistic donor is the ultimate in paying it forward.