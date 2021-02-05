Should we, as residents of the West, allow a foreign mining company to come in and exploit our public lands by using a harmful mining practice banned in other places?
Like most awe-inspiring places, words cannot describe a place like Kilgore in Clark County. There, you’ll find a valley of green meadows, flowing creeks flanked by willows, and pine and aspen covered mountains in the backdrop. It is a seasonal rural community and home to livestock and wildlife alike. My great grandparents homesteaded there and have passed down a rich heritage of farming, ranching and stewardship of the land. The headwaters for Camas National Wildlife Refuge, Mud Lake and the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer flow out of the Kilgore area. This area is home to numerous species, including grizzly bears, black bears, moose, elk, wolves, bald eagles, Yellowstone cutthroat trout and greater sage grouse.
Imagine this place being disrupted by a large open-pit cyanide heap leach mining operation. This will become a reality if Excellon Resources and Otis Gold Corp. achieve their goal.
Not familiar with modern mining methods?
Picture the 24/7 operation of heavy machinery and powerful explosives to blast rock. Tons of ore will be sprayed with thousands of gallons of cyanide solution to extract the gold. Twelve thousand acres of forest will be replaced with massive pits, piles of toxic tailings and pools of harmful chemicals. The area will shrink wildlife habitat, interrupt migration routes and be closed for public use.
If history is any indicator, the local streams and entire watershed will be contaminated by the mining activities. Jobs for locals? Not likely. Mining contractors bring in skilled workers from out of the area. Kilgore is simply not a suitable place for this project.
In 1998, this mining method was banned in Montana after the Zortman Landusky mine experienced several cyanide spills and contaminated community water. This 19-year project cost taxpayers $33 million in long term clean-up.
Mining companies want minimal public opposition and want the public comment process to go through under the radar.
The public comment period for the Kilgore project ends Feb. 11.
To make your voice heard, mail Diane Wheeler at diane.wheeler@usda.gov.
My friends, your voice matters. I urge you to email the {span}United States Department of Agriculture{/span}. Don’t think someone else will do it for you. Get the word out and encourage action. Many voices can make a difference. Our land and water are much more precious than gold.