How desolate lies our conscience,
Once so full of fervor!
How like a widow are we,
Who once was great among the nations!
She who was queen among the monuments
Has now become a slave.
Bitterly she weeps at night,
Tears are upon her cheeks.
Among all her disciples
There is none to comfort her.
Her leaders have betrayed her;
They have become her enemies.
After corruption and shameless lying,
Our beloved pachyderm has gone into exile.
She slinks through the halls of congress;
She finds no resting place.
All who pursue her have overtaken her
In the midst of her hypocrisy.
The roads to GOP wisdom mourn,
For no one comes to her faithless feasts.
All her gateways are desolate,
Her Lincolns groan,
Her Reagans grieve,
And she is in bitter anguish.
Her foes have become her masters;
Her enemies are at ease.
POTUS has brought her grief
Because of her many sins.
Her faithful have gone into exile,
Captive before the foe.
All the splendor has departed
From the daughter of Lincoln.
Her leaders are like deer
That find no pasture;
In weakness, they have fled
Before the president.
Our party has sinned greatly
And so has become unclean.
All who honored her despise her,
For they have seen her nakedness;
She herself groans and turns away.
Her filthiness clung to her skirts;
She did not consider her future.
Her fall was astounding;
There was none to comfort her.
Look, America, on our affliction,
For the enemy has triumphed.
The enemy laid hands
On all her treasures;
She saw pagan nations
Enter her sanctuary —
Those we had forbidden
To enter our assembly.
Our cowardly acts have been bound into a yoke;
By corrupt hands they were woven together.
They have come upon our necks
And POTUS has sapped our strength.
He has handed us over
To those we cannot withstand.
Moscow Mitch has rejected
All the warriors in his midst;
He has summoned an army against us
To crush our once-proud battle cry.
In his winepress, McConnell has trampled
The beloved daughter of Lincoln.
This is why we weep
And our eyes overflow with tears.
No one is near to comfort our conscience,
No one to restore our spirit.
Our children and our souls are destitute
Because the enemy has prevailed.
The Old Party (even the rule of law) was noble,
Yet we rebelled against its tenets.
Listen, all you peoples;
Look upon our suffering.
Our Alexanders, Risches, and Lees
Have gone into exile.
We called to our leaders
But they betrayed us.
Our protectors and our elected
Perished in the senate
While they searched for food (votes)
To keep themselves alive (employed).
See, fellow Americans, how distressed we are!
We are in torment within,
And in our hearts we are disturbed,
For we have been most moronic.
Outside, the sword bereaves;
Inside, there is only death.