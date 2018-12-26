This time of year, most Idahoans focus on a single “R” word: Reindeer. And why not—the holiday is in full-swing, the hot chocolate is flowing, and the snow is falling.
While living in the moment is fine during the holidays, I urge all Idahoans, with special emphasis on state lawmakers, to focus on another “R” word now: Restraint. It’s time to look beyond the lights, candy canes and eggnog to consider that hard times may always be right around the corner. Despite a second strong year of national economic growth, whispers of economic downturn are everywhere from break rooms, to the nightly news, to capital hallways.
With state revenues now predicted to fall short by tens of millions of dollars, state officials are taking a wait-and-see approach, but lawmakers need to prepare. Dealing with lower-than-expected revenues and an economic slowdown would require a significant culture shift in the Idaho Capitol. Since the last economic slowdown, lawmakers have been on a spending spree and have poured hundreds of millions of dollars into agency budgets and public schools. Increases of 6 percent have been the norm in this supposedly conservative state. Have you been getting a 6 percent raise annually?
If it were up to bureaucrats, the money would keep flowing. Consider for a minute that agency heads asked for an increase of more than 10 percent for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2019. Bureaucrats know they won’t get that sky-high figure but ask for it in hopes of “settling” for what has become the standard 6 percent. At 7 percent, the state budget would double every 10 years. Does your income double every 10 years?
Keep in mind budget figures don’t include the tens of millions of dollars the state will need to fund the Obamacare expansion—if it holds up in the Idaho Supreme Court. These numbers also don’t factor in the supplemental budget requests, which are coming in north of $60 million. They don’t take into account talk of the state’s dire need to build a new state penitentiary, which would likely come with a $500 million price tag upfront, and millions in maintenance and staffing costs for years to come.
In short, lawmakers will have much to consider as they begin the budget-setting process next year. A recession may be looming and could wreak havoc in Idaho’s communities, which would lead to slumping revenues. That, of course, would lead to steep budget cuts, crippling tax increases, or both.
Lawmakers can avoid some of the pain by finding new discipline and adopting a more conservative approach to the budget. In preparation for difficult financial times Idaho families and small businesses make difficult decisions that enable them to survive. We expect no less from our state government. Budget-writers must view all new spending with harsh skepticism, and lawmakers must stand firm as they place some well-intentioned “asks” on the chopping block. We must demand that their 2019 budget reflect our commitment to prudent, responsible budgeting practices.