Speaker Scott Bedke’s bill, HJR 004, to amend Idaho’s Constitution to permanently “fix” the number of legislative districts in Idaho to the current 35 is now awaiting the governor’s signature. That recommendation constitutes a fundamental geopolitical logic error and should be rejected, if not by the governor, then by the voters at the polls.
Limiting the number of districts will mechanically drive the size of the districts outside of the Treasure Valley and Kootenai County to huge, extreme sizes. Census indications are that we should expect to find 50% of our 2021 legislative districts within Treasure Valley plus Kootenai County, leaving 41 counties to share the remaining 17-18 districts. Imagine how huge they must become.
How can any legislator from a district that covers a hundred miles and more be accountable to their constituents? There is simply no way for legislators or candidates to efficiently communicate with the voters when districts get that big. Social media isn’t a substitute for an in-person event or meeting. When districts are too big, representation stops being personal, and it becomes just another corporate exercise.
If we lived on the plains where everything is as flat as a billiard table, it would be easier. But we have mountains, ridges and drainages. Drive from Ketchum to Mackay or Malad to Preston. Each is just a few dozen miles apart, but you’ll spend 90 minutes or more in the car. Maintaining a political community across barriers and expanses that people don’t or can’t travel conveniently is unnatural until it just becomes a fiction, leaving people effectively unrepresented.
Instead of limiting the number of districts, legislators should be concerned with limiting their sizes. We need to focus more on why we even have a legislature — to effectively represent the people. The number of seats is simply not a factor. Effective representation for the voters should be our only concern.
Legislators used to be elected by the county to ensure local interests. One-man, one-vote changed that. But if we remove the limits on the number of legislative districts the state can have, we could get back to some of that old local footprint. More districts mean smaller areas. As long as each district has the same population they would still be in balance and there would be no problem making them more local.
Imagine doubling the number of legislative districts instead. Communities out here in Idaho’s outback would be able to reestablish real relationships in our legislative communities. Districts would more accurately reflect their local footprint.
Mr. Bedke has still another option at his disposal — one that does not require altering our constitution. He could simply pass legislation redefining each representative’s turf to be half of the current district where now two are elected. This would afford voters in the wilderness better access to at least half of our elected representatives.
The geographic realities out here in the hinterland cannot be changed — district sizes can be managed. The more districts, the smaller, and the more personal, they get.