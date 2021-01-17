This last week served up not one, but two school-of-hard-knocks lessons for Republicans. Both come at a heart-breaking cost of despair, bitterness and loss. And both teach the same lesson: Beware with whom you form an alliance.
The first lesson came on Jan. 5, as Georgia elected an accused wife abuser and a mediocre Hill staffer to the United States Senate, defeating two Republicans with impressive business credentials and even larger personal bank accounts. The Republicans won most of rural Georgia with over 70% of the vote, but lost big in urban centers like Savannah and Atlanta, especially heavily African American precincts. How did the Black vote turn so strongly against the party of Lincoln?
The answer goes back to the 1960s when John F. Kennedy finished Franklin Roosevelt’s goal of flipping historically Republican New England to the Democrats. Facing a unified East and South, Republicans feared losing the White House forever. Rather than win back New England, Goldwater’s strategists devised a plan: Win over the disaffected white vote in the South with the slogan “Republicans are for State’s Rights!” They then mounted a campaign appealing to David Duke (former KKK grand wizard). To some of us, that decision made no sense, as the 10th Amendment (in which state and personal rights are enshrined) never yielded to government at any level the power to sort Americans into different positions on a bus, different drinking fountains or restrooms. As a party we made a poor choice on how to cobble together our “majority,” and we paid for it last Tuesday.
Of course, the second lesson then occurred on Jan. 6, as a small fraction of those assembled in Washington D.C. to protest highly suspicious ballot harvesting and other election irregularities became violent and belied every principle of rule of law Republicans say they revere. The unruly mob got one of their own shot dead and caused injuries to a Capitol Hill policeman that later proved fatal. Democrats, who apparently relish deep division, have used the horrible events to pervert constitutional “in-case-of-dire-emergency” powers for their own future political benefit.
The lesson here is also obvious. The next time two different presidential debate moderators ask our GOP candidate, “Do you denounce the Proud Boys?” or “Do you denounce QAnon?” the answer needs to be: “Absolutely, unequivocally, every day in every way.” The use of violence as a wedge to drive social change is a leftist tool. Republicans should condemn it in every case without fail.
More importantly, we should learn that our choice of “friends” has consequences. The winning formula for Republicans has been the sanctity and moral strength of individual freedom. We should fight greedy big government and big business with equal vigor and continue our tradition of building alliance only with those who value the rights of free thinkers, hard-working entrepreneurs and caring families.