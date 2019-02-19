Terminology in the media of late has mentioned a “liberal world order” as Trump’s efforts to disengage with NATO and cozy up to Russia very well may confuse those that do not have an accurate understanding of liberalism.
However, this situation becomes more understandable when you realize that Trump is an authoritarian and looks up to other authoritarians such as Vladimir Putin, Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines, Viktor Yanukovych, the deposed president of Ukraine, MBS in Saudi Arabia, and other despots.
The true meaning of liberalism and liberals is misunderstood by most of the general public that has not studied government and history above mandatory courses in college. To refresh my memory, I used the Oxford Research Encyclopedias and found the following: “Liberalism in politics is associated with nonauthoritarianism, the rule of law, constitutional government with limited powers, and the guarantee of civil and political liberties. A liberal society is tolerant of different religious, philosophical, and ethical doctrines and allows individuals to freely form and express their conscientious convictions and opinions on all matters and live according to their chosen purposes and life paths. In economic terms, liberalism is associated with an unplanned economy with free and competitive markets, as well as private ownership and control of productive resources.”
Oxford goes on to add: “formal equality of opportunity; government’s obligation to provide public goods and a social minimum; and the fiduciary nature of political power to impartially provide for the public good.”
Thank goodness our founding fathers understood these principles and included them in the Constitution and/or Bill of Rights. For those that equate liberalism with socialism — you are dead wrong.
You also may be surprised to learn that Oxford’s Keywords with links were: Liberalism, constitutional democracy, basic liberties, freedom of conscience, freedom of expression, equality of opportunity, free markets, economic liberties, capitalism and distributive justice.
There are differing liberal philosophies within these institutions, which leaves room for policy debate.
“Classical liberalism regards extensive property rights and economic liberties as basic, while libertarians see all rights as property rights and as absolute. High liberalism regards economic liberties as subordinate to personal and political liberties and subject to regulation, with redistribution of income and wealth to mitigate gross inequalities and provide all citizens with adequate resources to guarantee the worth of their basic liberties and opportunities.”
This the basis of opposition to the $1.3 trillion tax cut for the top 1 percent last year and justification for a graduated income tax.
Given that democracy is an essential element of liberalism, it is no wonder Doyle Beck and other minions of the Bonneville County Central Committee have recently challenged whether or not the U.S. was a republic or democracy. David Adler wrote an excellent historical commentary that said the U.S. had elements of both but evolved into a democracy. The BCCC is based on authoritarian control and has little interest in the human benefits of liberalism as described above.
I would like to hear an educated rebuttal from the liberal-haters based on historical facts.