Black lives matter. I’ve visited the slave dungeon at Fort Jesus in Mombasa, Kenya. In the region, first Blacks, then Arabs, then Portuguese traded slaves. I’ve touched an indentation in one dark, dank, damp cell where desperate slaves tried to claw their way through sharp stone-hard coral. Yet, the Black tribes survived, freed themselves from Arabs, Portuguese, and British and today have a wonderful nation.
Jewish lives matter. I’ve witnessed the Dachau Concentration camp in Germany, a prototype for the Holocaust. I’ve walked those grounds and felt their presence. Most surviving Jews left Germany to come to the U.S. or to restore Israel, a thriving nation today.
Japanese-American lives matter. I’ve witnessed the internment camp in Minidoka, Idaho. Nine thousand of our fellow citizens were imprisoned because of their ethnicity. Japanese-Americans survived and now outperform European-ethnic Americans in education and economic metrics.
Cherokee lives matter. Twice I’ve experienced the outdoor drama, “Unto These Hills,” in Cherokee, North Carolina. With music, dance and narration, the Cherokee Nation tell its story of contact with European-ethnics, the invention of the Cherokee alphabet by Sequoyah and the heart-wrenching Trail of Tears that split their nation into eastern and western halves. Check out “Amazing Grace” sung in Cherokee. The Cherokee and their culture survive.
Berber lives matter. The Berbers were a thriving people along the north-west African coast. Then came the Arab conquest starting in 632 A.D. Although now marginalized, Berbers survive with their language and much of their culture, which I’ve seen in Marrakesh, Morocco.
Christian lives matter. I’ve explored the Colosseum in Rome, where Christian deaths were entertainment. Christianity survived. Although Christians are today the largest religion, they still face persecution in parts of the world.
Russian lives matter. I’ve walked the Piskaryovskoye Cemetery in St. Petersburg, Russia where 800,000 civilians are buried in mass graves. They died of starvation and disease during the 872-day Nazi siege. The city and Russia survived.
No group in the U.S. today faces what any of the above groups did.
Throughout history, few peoples have avoided invasion and oppression. Conversely, few peoples are innocent of inflicting violence and oppression on others. Who has the wisdom to judge and balance the scales of oppressors versus oppressed over recorded history?
The solution is continuous improvement with non-violence, listening, dialogue, knowledge and perspective. Today’s rioters and cancel culture might heed Mahatma Gandhi, “Permanent good can never be the outcome of untruth and violence,” and Martin Luther King, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
What matters is who each of us is today and tomorrow. Our lives matter.