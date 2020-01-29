On Feb. 29, Region 7, consisting of nine counties of the Idaho Republican Party, will host its annual Region 7 Lincoln Day banquet at the Melaleuca Global Headquarters Event Center in Idaho Falls. A VIP reception will begin at 5 p.m., followed by a social hour at 6 p.m., with music by the Idaho Old Time Fiddlers, then the dinner and program at 7 p.m. The public is invited. The keynote speaker will be Sen. Jim Risch, with remarks by Gov. Brad Little. Sen. Mike Crapo and Congressman Simpson will give remarks if their schedules allow them to attend. Tribute will be given to the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association and a sheriff will be our guest speaker.
From now through the end of April, nearly every county Republican Party across Idaho will hold a celebration event honoring Abraham Lincoln, America’s 16th president of the United States and the first Republican to hold that office. Lincoln Day events are actually held in counties across America and are a time for Republicans, and others interested, to gather in fellowship to meet candidates, listen to great presentations, raise money for their local party or region and celebrate the history of the GOP.
According to gop.com, the Republican Party began on July 6, 1854. Just after the anniversary of the nation, an anti-slavery state convention was held in Jackson, Michigan. The hot day forced the large crowd outside to a nearby oak grove. At this “Under the Oaks Convention,” the first statewide candidates were selected for what would become the Republican Party.
United by a desire to abolish slavery, it was in Jackson, Michigan that the platform of the Under the Oaks Convention read: “We will cooperate and be known as REPUBLICANS.” Prior to July, smaller groups had gathered in intimate settings.
However, the meeting in Jackson would be the first-ever mass gathering of the Republican Party. The name “Republican” was chosen, alluding to Thomas Jefferson’s Democratic-Republican Party and conveying a commitment to the inalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
History tells us the ideals of this newly formed party were soon embodied in the slogan, “Free labor, Free land and Free men.” The party proved to be very popular, and in just four years, the party dominated nearly every northern state, culminating with the election of Abraham Lincoln in 1860.
Lincoln’s presidency left an indelible mark on Idaho’s history when he signed the bill that created the Idaho Territory in 1863 and appointed all of its early leaders. Lincoln’s legacy is so deeply interwoven into all of Idaho that his name appears in public places and spaces throughout our great state, including the oldest Lincoln statue in the West that gracefully stands yards from the state Capitol.
The Republican Party is proud to honor the father of our party through Lincoln Day celebrations. We look forward to our Region 7 Lincoln Day celebration on Feb. 29. Region 7 is comprised of nine counties: Butte, Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties. Those wishing to attend this event can find more information and tickets by contacting Republican leaders in the nine counties. The public is invited.