Teton County, like all counties in eastern Idaho, is filled with people who want to see their friends and neighbors have a fair shot at success. You can’t have that if you’re constantly dealing with untreated health problems. I’m not surprised that 71 percent of voters in my county voted to pass Proposition 2 and bring Medicaid expansion to Idaho. Nearby counties like Bonneville passed it with 57 percent of the vote, Caribou with 55 percent. Bannock County’s residents approved Proposition 2 by an overwhelming 66 percent.
Eastern Idahoans sent a clear message to the Capitol: Medicaid expansion is the Idaho healthcare solution. I drove to Boise last week to represent my county and show our support for a “clean” Medicaid expansion program as decided by the voters in November.
As a county commissioner, I know all too well the challenges of covering indigent medical care for my fellow citizens. Under state law, when someone ends up in the emergency room and can’t afford to pay, counties are obligated to cover up to $11,000 toward the cost of that care. Those dollars we spend are yours — paid for by your property taxes. After the counties pay their share of the cost, the state’s Catastrophic Health Care (CAT) fund kicks in to cover the rest.
The impact of Medicaid expansion is several-fold. Not only will it save counties money and make our communities stronger and more productive, it will bring $400 million of our federal dollars back to Idaho, creating good-paying jobs while improving the lives of Idahoans. Another result of having more people covered through Medicaid is Idaho’s health care facilities will see increased payment for costs they have been writing off. With more patients using and paying for services, our rural hospitals can thrive.
Seven of Idaho’s 27 Critical Access Hospitals are in my region of the state. These hospitals serve small communities and play a vital role in the towns and cities where they are located. Unfortunately, 19 of the state’s 27 Critical Access Hospitals run in the red. Even the ones that don’t have negative operating margins struggle to stay afloat.
If the hospital in my county were it to close down, residents and visitors would be forced to either drive an hour to the next nearest Idaho hospital or drive out of state over a high mountain pass. I don’t find either of those options to be appealing, let alone safe. More to the point, Idaho should take care of its own. Our residents should not be forced to drive to another state to get healthcare.
I value my community and everyone who lives here. I want them to wake up every day without worrying about what they’re going to do if they ever get sick or injured. The people of Idaho voted overwhelmingly to enact Medicaid expansion without conditions, amendments or any other barriers to coverage. I drove five hours to help ensure the will of the people in my legislative district is fulfilled in Boise. Now it’s time for our state lawmakers to do the same from their seats in the Capitol.