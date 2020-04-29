I’ve been thinking about the disparity among reactions the three generations in my family are exhibiting toward the COVID-19 pandemic.
At age 75, I have a depth of life experience and, with some thought, a certain historical understanding of my place in society’s evolution. At 47 my daughter has the benefit of some of my history but draws mainly on her own considerable experiences. At 16 and 18, my grandsons are just getting started on life, so their experiences are very recent, though they do draw on their parents’ stories and life lessons, as I did on mine and their mother did on hers.
I learned from my parents the horror of the 1918 pandemic and, after that, the deaths of family members from diseases like measles, scarlet fever, intestinal bugs and strep throat, all of which are now treatable or avoidable. I remember first hand the fear of the frequent polio outbreaks in the South (where I was raised) during my childhood, with resulting periodic weeks- and months-long quarantines and isolation. The fear of the dreaded “iron lung” was quite real only a few decades ago.
My daughter has only heard those stories, so there is no attached fear or horror associated with them for her. However, because she has children, she knows that vaccinating them against the diseases described in my stories is wise, whether she feels the fear or not. She then builds on her own experiences, which do NOT include dying of strep throat (which she had several times as a child). She deals with different, no less frightening, bogeymen like drugs, alcohol and risky behaviors. My grandsons have only the dimmest idea of my history and are taking their mom’s experience with a teenage grain of salt. Medical science has, for their entire lives, been able to solve every medical problem that came along. There is, therefore, zero gut-level awareness of danger, though I am pleased to say that they are following their parents’ advice in this pandemic.
The world has been becoming a safer and safer place, medically speaking — starting (at least in my lifetime) with the invention of antibiotics in the early 1940s. However, we do not have magic bullets to solve everything. Lack of knowledge or ignoring knowledge or adopting a cavalier attitude toward the unknown only endangers us. Those of us who have indeed lived through dangerous times health-wise have some sense of the dangers involved in ignorance. We once had three or four generations in a household, so historical context, and its concurrent warnings, were absorbed by osmosis.
I live 800 miles from my little family, so I’ve begun writing my grandsons letters, sharing my life and experiences with them — offering up the historical context that I perceive to be missing across this country. These letters are not doom and gloom; they are just descriptions of another time and place, hopefully widening their understanding of their own world.