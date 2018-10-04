We’ve been blessed, as Americans, to have a participatory system of government. For more than two centuries, the ability to participate in our own governance has expanded as the vote has been extended to more people. This is part of the promise of our country and our system of government.
Unfortunately, if we treat governing like a spectator sport, eventually we’ll see the erosion of our democratic republic and our ideals. Learning about the issues and voting based on good information is one way for us to be involved — especially at the state and local level where one vote really does have the potential to make a difference.
But what about taking it a step further? We’ve got great candidates for office this year, and I’m excited about their passion and ideas for our state. However, just finding people to run for office is a sometimes-painful experience.
In Idaho, if you get into office, you’re basically giving up your day job for three months (or more) to be in the state legislature. Idaho lawmakers earn an annual salary of $17,358. But when you consider a living wage in Idaho is $45,801, it doesn’t seem quite like enough to live on — especially if your employer isn’t willing to hold your job while you head off to Boise.
I’ve talked to many potential candidates who cite finances as a major reason for not running. No one needs a huge salary, but the compensation isn’t good enough to risk losing your job or missing out on what you need to feed your family for three months. And that doesn’t include the cost of actually running a race. For many candidates, especially local Democrats, fundraising isn’t a matter of just asking for money from wealthy special interests and organizations. Instead, they raise money in small increments from the peers who believe in them.
I wonder if we could experiment a bit with how we run our legislature. Is it possible to meet year-round, but do it a few days a month? It wouldn’t be a true year-round job, but it would make it possible for those who have family responsibilities and financial need to take a few days off each month for the legislature, and still be able to maintain a job. Or perhaps some of the committee work could be done via video conferencing?
I’m not entirely sure how to make it easier for a wider swath of our community to run for office, but one thing’s certain: Increasingly, those who “represent” us don’t understand the realities of our day-to-day lives and challenges. Until more of us run for office, that divide will continue to grow.