It is no secret that 2020 has been a challenging year for Idahoans. In addition to the health implications and long-term consequences of COVID-19, living in a global pandemic has changed the way Idahoans work, learn, and interact with friends and family.
Over the past year, COVID-19 has also highlighted the undeniable need for comprehensive health insurance and access to quality health care. However, in a year with so much uncertainty and change, it may seem like health insurance is unaffordable, or something that we can go without. At Your Health Idaho, we understand that budgets are tight. We also know that the peace of mind that comes with having coverage in the event of an emergency is priceless.
As 2020 draws to a close, so does the annual open enrollment period for health insurance. Right now, at YourHealthIdaho.org you can shop and compare hundreds of health insurance plans to find the right coverage for you and your family.
And when it comes to cost, you may be surprised to find just how affordable health insurance can be. Depending on your income, where you live, and your household makeup, you may be eligible for a tax credit. These tax credits are only available through Your Health Idaho and they act as an instant discount to reduce your monthly premium payment. In 2020, more than 80% of those enrolled qualified for that instant discount. To find out if you could be eligible for lower-cost health insurance, visit the tax credit estimator on the Your Health Idaho website.
I know we are all eager to put 2020 in the rearview mirror, but the challenges brought by COVID-19 will not simply go away on Jan. 1. Even with the promise of a vaccine forthcoming, it is too great a risk to gamble with your health. I implore anyone who might be considering going without health insurance to at least review your coverage options and make your health a priority in 2021. It never hurts to look.
You can find more information on our website at YourHealthIdaho.org and our customer support team is standing by and ready to answer your questions at 1-855-944-3246.
Don’t wait, open enrollment ends Dec. 15.