As a now-retired career USAF officer, I fully appreciate Kristin Collum’s service to our nation, and we owe her a debt of gratitude for her willingness to serve. However, she is now interviewing for the high office of lieutenant governor of the state. While she has many desirable qualities, the question becomes: Who is the best-qualified individual to step-up and hit the ground running to fulfill the duties and responsibilities of our next lieutenant governor and serve the will of the residents of Idaho?
Janice McGeachin was a state representative from 2002-2012, serving on numerous committees including State Affairs; Revenue and Taxation; Judiciary; Joint Finance and Appropriations; and Health and Welfare. She has an established track record of working with others to promote fiscal responsibility. In addition, Janice is committed to Idaho’s conservative values. And, as a pro-life legislator, she worked to implement informed consent and ultrasound laws designed to protect the life and health of the mother and unborn child.
The lieutenant governor’s constitutional duties are limited to presiding over the Senate and acting as chief executive when the governor is unavailable. In addition, they perform duties that the governor may deem necessary, such as vetting candidates for boards, commissions and councils. In that regard, Janice will be an invaluable asset to the governor, with legislative experience, shared Republican values and common goals. She will be in a position to assume responsibility for many important areas of programs and administration that the governor can delegate to her.
Collum has said she is a committed Democrat who holds to the state party’s platform and rejects its Republican counterpart. Joining the ticket with gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan during the primary season, Collum said that even though she highly valued Democratic gubernatorial candidate A.J. Balukoff, “Paulette has my heart.”
“I knew, I needed to be her lieutenant governor,” she said.
How comfortable would you feel with Collum casting the deciding vote to break a tie in the Idaho Senate? Would her vote represent the will of Idaho’s residents? And, we must remember, that the position of lieutenant governor is also a stepping stone to the governorship. This individual is only a heartbeat away from the office of governor.
Many residents have chosen Idaho to live, work and raise their children because of our traditional family values and quality of life. The results of this election will determine whether we continue on this course or move in a more progressive direction.
Based on her conservative Republican values, experience in the Idaho Legislature and proven track record, Janice McGeachin is the best choice for serving all of the residents of Idaho.