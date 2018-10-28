As a volunteer for Medicaid expansion, my fellow volunteers and I have worked diligently to get Proposition 2 on the ballot. Now we’re working to get it passed. While 70 percent of Idahoans support Medicaid expansion, there are many kind, caring people who earnestly believe that everybody should have the moral fiber to pay for their own health care. It’s these folks I’m addressing.
Recently, I had a flare-up of severe back pain that put me in bed for a week. My back troubles have been coming and going for several years, but each episode is getting longer and more painful. Right now I’m in a remission and, with medication, I’m getting around okay. But the uncertainty about when the pain will reoccur is constant. I am lucky I have health insurance and the option for treatment.
Recently, I heard a story that illuminated the importance of Medicaid expansion. I knew that a fellow volunteer walked haltingly with a cane and sometimes appeared in pain. I’d never asked her why. Then she told me she’d heard about my back, and we exchanged stories. She’d been in pain for over five years. Obviously, her problem was more advanced and severe than mine. I naively asked if she was considering surgery and she told me it wasn’t an option because she, like so many others, was in the Medicaid gap.
This intelligent, hardworking woman is living with a painful disability because she can’t afford medical treatment.
I’m retired, but I tried to imagine how hard it would be to work with this intermittent debilitating pain. Who would hire me? We all should realize that a lack of medical care makes it difficult for some people to work at all. Idaho is 49th in average wages and has a lot of workers (62,000 to be precise) that can’t afford insurance. These people are not lazy losers. They work hard. Some folks are only able to work part-time because it’s all they can find or because caregiving or infirmity makes full-time work impossible. And medical care in our country is insanely expensive. Idaho has no options for these folks. They are in the gap.
But we can fix it. Ninety percent of Medicaid expansion costs are currently being paid for by the federal government. The feds have been paying for over five years but Idaho has been turning down the money. This is our money, folks. We pay federal taxes and our legislature refuses to accept it. Their reasons are clearly ideological. They want the last vestiges of Obamacare to fail. So our federal tax dollars go toward paying for health care in the 33 states who expanded Medicaid, and we are forced to pay again with our state taxes when one of our uninsured citizens ends up in ER.
Medicaid expansion would bring millions of our federal tax dollars back to Idaho.
If you are having doubts about Proposition 2 because you believe that health care is an individual responsibility, think about this: We have the highest health care costs in the world. Until we bring the cost of healthcare down, the working poor won’t possibly be able to afford it, no matter how much we think they should. Extremely low-income folks struggle with daily necessities like food and rent. They are forced to roll the dice on health care. Options for people in the gap who get sick are bleak: living with a disability, patchwork care in the ER and sometimes death.
My fellow Idahoans we can help them while also helping Idaho’s bottom line. Vote for Proposition 2 and allow the 62,000 Idahoans in the gap to get healthy, stay healthy and keep on working.