Dr. Anthony (Tony) Thiros grew up in Idaho Falls and now practices medicine in the Treasure Valley. He attended medical school at Pacific Northwest University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Yakima, Washington. He served as the pre-op and Post Anesthesia Care Unit technician for four consecutive years with Mending Faces, a nonprofit that repairs cleft-palates in the Philippines. He was also an emergency department technician at St. Joseph Hospital in Denver, Colorado.