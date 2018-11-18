Neal Larson’s column of Nov. 12 began with Mr. Larson talking about the burden to our yet-to-be-born citizens, a national debt of $22 trillion. In keeping with the tenor of our national leader of calling names, he said that Idahoans, by passing the Medicaid Expansion referendum, were a selfish generation and cowards. Then Mr. Larson went on to lecture us on what compassion is and isn’t.
So often after reading one of Mr. Larson’s columns I want to run right out and buy more antidepressants or take a swing at the nearest grizzly bear, but I decided that neither one of those options was going to accomplish much. So I did a little digging.
It turns out Americans are a charitable and compassionate people. Over 63 million of us volunteer for a variety of organizations worth about $193 billion in donated service. What’s more, we also donate to non-profit organizations a lot of money, over $390 billion. Some of those volunteer hours and donated dollars come from selfish and cowardly Idahoans, I want Mr. Larson to know.
Yes, I am concerned about that $22 trillion debt. So why did our Congress pass a $1.5 trillion tax cut, from which a quarter of the tax benefits will, by 2025, go to the wealthiest 1 percent of Americans? Sixty-six percent will go to the top 20 percent of earners, according to the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. While at the same time, in this year alone, the Congressional Budget Office projects that the government will spend $912 billion more than it collects.
In response to these projected tax collection shortfalls, Senate Majority Leader McConnell said on Oct.16 that to get the federal budget deficit under control, Congress will need to reform entitlements such as Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. So, that’s the Republican solution to our current and projected deficits: give welfare to the wealthy and corporations through tax cuts and pay for it through cuts to entitlements to seniors and the medically needy.
Finally, Mr. Larson talks about the act of the good Samaritan as an example of compassion. I would agree, but I would also say that those billions of dollars worth of volunteer hours and donated dollars so generously given by Americans and our own Idaho citizens are most often given to recipients the donor and often the volunteer never sees or knows their identity. That too is compassion.
The Medicaid expansion referendum passed with over 60 percent of Idahoans supporting medical help to children and adults they will never know or meet. That’s compassion Mr. Larson, and something we should all be proud.