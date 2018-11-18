In early 2016 my son in law gave me an oversized baseball bat, more like a giant’s weapon than a bat, with a gash down the side, labeled “the gap”, and inscribed with “For Legislative Purposes Only”.
I had just testified before the Senate House and Welfare Committee, suggesting that the legislature was responsible for more than a thousand lives lost at that point by their inaction in enacting Medicaid reform, and had been “gaveled” by Chairman Haider and threatened with contempt for showing “disrespect” to the legislature.
A little disrespect seemed like a small price for all those lives lost.
The Post Register had earlier written about Jenny Steinke, my patient, and captured the attention of the state. Jenny’s life was cut short unnecessarily by lack of health care coverage, an asthma attack that could have been treated easily at an earlier stage. Her case crystallized for me all that was wrong with our state’s failure to enact Medicaid expansion.
And for the next two years, a baseball bat seemed an appropriate weapon when the legislature refused to listen to reason and common sense. The legislature tried all kinds of cockamamie schemes to get around full expansion, seeming to disprove Churchill’s comment that “you can always count on Americans to do the right thing after they’ve tried everything else”.
The Legislature never did the right thing. Then along came Luke Mayville and his army of volunteers, recruited from a grassroots campaign run out of an old motorhome that looked like it would fall apart at any minute (and did on multiple occasions.) Like many others, I thought it was a noble effort, but tilting at windmills.
Still, we recruited a fine lawyer, Lary Larson, to write the initiative, ensuring legal compliance and remarkably Luke and his army gathered enough signatures to get the initiative on the ballot.
As we all know the initiative passed by a larger margin than in any other state with a Medicaid initiative on the ballot this fall, and more Idahoans voted for Medicaid expansion than Little for governor — 60.34 percent.
Luke and his army are the real heroes in this fight, determined that the compassion and neighborliness of Idahoans would prevail where the Legislature could not. Those negative voices are still out there, claiming “mob rule” and “fraudulent compassion” and that the initiative would bankrupt the country (an odd argument when Congress had just passed the largest tax cut in history for corporations and the wealthy.)
Those negative voices are like children caught in a never-ending maze, hollering away with their ideological nonsense, their voices muffled by those of us who just wanted a common sense solution to the problem. Those voices still threaten to block implementation of the initiative.
The wording of the initiative is clear. It states the Dept. of Health and Welfare “is required and authorized to take all actions necessary to implement the provisions.” No allowance exists for changing eligibility from all persons below 133 percent of federal poverty level (such as requiring a work requirement which would only affect 6 percent of recipients and create a bureaucratic nightmare) or for only partially funding implementation.
Brad Little and Brent Hill have honorably said they will work to implement the initiative, but we must be vigilant in protecting the provisions from those ideological emptyheads who will seek to derail implementation.
I still have that baseball bat sitting by the fireplace, no longer needed, the fight nearly over. But right now I am proud to be an Idahoan. The compassion, common sense and frugality of Idahoans have won. God bless Idaho and God bless all her people.