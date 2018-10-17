About a week ago, I was out of town on business. As I was listening to the radio, they announced it was time for listeners to call in and a chosen listener would lead in the Pledge of Allegiance. An excited gentleman was chosen, and he led the pledge as follows: "I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all." The radio personalities tried to help him out where he flubbed, but it was over just as fast as it started, and they moved on.
As I have thought about the significance of what was left out, I begin to see how people could become confused into thinking that we should rely on the federal government for everything.
“And to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God,” is the part of the pledge that teaches us otherwise. If you don’t understand what these words mean, it is easy to be confused. I’d like to focus on “to the Republic for which it stands.”
In our republic, people in states hold the supreme power that they delegate to elected representatives, such as those operating the federal government. For example, the states may give the federal government the authority to maintain a military for protection. Anytime people cede power to the federal government they become dependent on and subject to federal government control. Over time, federal control supplants the will of the people.
Let me draw on an example from the ever-popular movie Star Wars. In Star Wars, a state within the Republic has a need it perceives can’t be solved on its own. So, the state turns to the Republic. In the end, the state cedes power to the Republic that eventually becomes an empire. Rebels then spend the next several decades fighting to get their republic back. In this fight, all states are destroyed and countless lives lost.
Our great experiment known as the American republic is at risk every day of turning into an empire. Those we have elected continue to cede power to our federal government that is well underway to becoming an empire. Instead of keeping control, we have allowed the federal government to dictate to our state and limit personal rights to the point that the federal government now controls how much water we can flush down the toilet to how gasoline flows from a can.
As we prepare to go to the ballot box this next month, let’s ask ourselves, “Does this vote strengthen our republic or an empire?”
If we vote to expand Medicaid, 90 percent of those dollars are coming from the federal government with strings attached. Ironically, to get the money the federal government must first take it from us with no strings attached.
Is that a vote to strengthen our state and the republic or are we building an empire? At some point, rebels might need to step in and fight endlessly to restore lost liberty. Just a thought.