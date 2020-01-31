If you are a legislator or a person with a disability this guest opinion is for you. My name is Nicholas Wyatt. I am a person with a disability, but that does not define who I am. I am married to my wonderful wife named Robin.
We are both advocates for the handicapped and the disabled community. My wife has the same diagnosis of cerebral palsy as I do. We both have mobility issues. My wife uses a walker for her mobility, and I use a power wheelchair. We both require 24-hour care that is paid for by Medicaid. I don’t pay for this care from my own pocket; I use what is called the “Medicaid Waiver Program.”
This waiver program is called the DD-waiver or Developmental Disability waiver. This waiver allows for people with disabilities like myself to be able to live independently in their homes with personal caregivers. These services are optional, and Idaho Medicaid has the right to discontinue these services at any time.
These services are paid for by Medicaid using a “fee for service” model. For every hour of care I receive, Idaho Medicaid bills the federal government, and the feds pay for 70 percent of my care, which means Idaho taxpayers would only be paying 30 percent.
The 70 percent match that we get now may change dramatically if Idaho Medicaid asks for a block grant.
A block grant is a set amount of money that Idaho Medicaid receives from the federal government to run its services. This amount of money would be set, and the state of Idaho could not request more even if services (such as mine) cost more than what the block grant allows. If Idaho Medicaid were to run out of money, they would have two options: Ask the citizens of Idaho to pay for the services, or people like me and my wife might have to be put into a more costly facility, like a nursing home.
This would be a mandatory service provided by Medicaid. Now, Medicaid does not only serve persons with disabilities; Idaho Medicaid also serves the elderly, pregnant women and low-income children. As you can see, these potential changes not only affect me and my wife but also thousands of other Idahoans.
So if block grants come up in the next legislative session, I hope my story resonates with you.