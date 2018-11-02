We are the WWAMI medical students of the University of Idaho. We represent communities from Post Falls to Pocatello, Salmon to Sandpoint, and we come from proud Idaho families going back five generations, representing a wide range of political views.
As future doctors that will practice in this state, 98 percent of us are voting yes on Proposition 2. We’re writing because Idaho has a crisis in health care access. Those making too much to qualify for Medicaid (just $5,269 per year for a family of 4), but not enough to receive a tax credit on Idaho’s health insurance exchange have no reasonable way to afford health care. The best estimates put some 62,000 Idahoans in the coverage gap.
“The gap” forces many Idahoans to delay treatment until the breaking point. Take the case of one of our middle-aged patients who we’ll anonymously refer to as Jane. Jane developed a cough that got worse every day, but she was uninsured and could not afford to see a doctor. By the time she visited the emergency room many months later, she was coughing up blood, and she died of lung cancer within two weeks. Jane is a victim of Idaho’s health care coverage gap.
But there is hope for Idaho’s uninsured, and it’s called Proposition 2. Prop 2 extends Medicaid coverage to citizens earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level by returning federal tax dollars that are already set aside for Idaho. It will strengthen local communities, help struggling rural hospitals and ensure that hardworking Idahoans have access to the care they need.
As medical students, we are taught the importance of preventive care and chronic disease management for keeping costs down and improving health outcomes. Fragmented care in the emergency department isn’t just catastrophic for patients, like it was for Jane, it’s financially inefficient as well. When uninsured Idahoans delay treatment to the point of crisis, state and county taxpayers end up footing the bill, to the tune of $30 million last year. Prop 2 is the fiscally conservative and compassionate choice for Idaho.
Expanding Medicaid will allow patients to see their doctor regularly and get the care they need. It will allow Idahoans to identify and manage conditions before they become life-threatening, and before their illness becomes a burden to the state.
Some say Prop 2 is a hand-out; we know from experience that it is a leg-up. Take the example of a patient we encountered who suffered from congestive heart failure. We’ll call him David. After losing his job, and the insurance policy that went with it, David qualified for Medicaid and received the care he needed to get back on his feet. However, when he was ready to start working again, he learned that it would mean losing his coverage.
Taking the job would leave him stuck in the gap, unable to manage his chronic, life-threatening condition. By passing Proposition 2, Idaho will provide a bridge for patients to once again become productive members of society.
The Prop 2 initiative is for hard-working Idahoans. It’s for your waitress, your ranch hand. It’s for the home health worker, the paraprofessional assisting your child’s teacher, and quite likely, your friends and neighbors.
As the future Idaho physicians, we support expanding Medicaid in our state. Prop 2 will enable us to be better stewards of our communities by ensuring that all Idahoans have access to affordable care, no matter their income. On Nov. 6, please join us in voting yes on Proposition 2 to expand Medicaid in Idaho.