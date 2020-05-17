Times like we are experiencing can provide opportunities for reflection. As it is quiet around this place right now, I thought I would share one of those moments in time. Thanks to a few who have encouraged me with their compliments. The year was 1957. Having recently finished a tour of duty with the Air Force, I had been hired for seasonal forest work on the Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger District in western Montana as an assistant fireman.
On a Sunday evening, I had gone to the quaint little theatre for a movie show. Upon checking back in with the station ranger, I learned that there had been electrical activity on the district during the show. The tower lookout on nearby Patrick Peak had reported a fire about a half-mile below his observation point. After a quick re-adjustment to my calling, I was driven out to the trailhead at 10:30 p.m. with only a headlamp and was given my trekking orders. It was a six-mile hike From Paradise Valley at 2,500 feet to 6,743 feet.
It was quiet as I climbed, and the air was cool and refreshing. There is something about hiking or skiing at night that is peculiarly relaxing. I was aware of a possible bear presence. No bear spray, then. Through occasional breaks in the canopy of Douglas fir trees, I could still see lightning far to the north in the direction of Glacier National Park, like tiny sparks.
Finally, about midnight, I reached a junction of three trails about which I had been apprised and finally found one that didn’t lead back downhill. Important. The tiny tower light appeared above me about 1:30 a.m., and the tower operator pointed out the fire, glowing like a tiny cigarette butt. The air was dead calm. We logged a few hours rest, then went down and dropped the lightning-struck tree between two others. A lucky shot, considering our pay grade. In accordance with Forest Service procedure, I remained down at the site, removing all flammable material from around the burning treetop, then chopping out all burning wood and charcoal and burying it in cool mineral soil, turning it over and over to eliminate all heat.
This took at least two hours. Then we hiked back up to the tower for checkout. We was livin’, then. Good times. Hard work. Great fellows to work with. Having served on three lookouts, I know the routine. You’re on your own up there. You find out about yourself. We all have our perspectives. It’s why I still do what I do. It’s where I feel whole, and His strength.