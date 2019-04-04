Merit is consequential. Some of its definitions include: excellence, distinction and worth. When merit rules, society prospers.
Left-wingers are ignoring merit. Hollywood-types are buying entrance into good schools because their children aren’t interested in things academic. They expect entitlements from their parents and government. They can’t get into good schools on merit, so they cheat.
The Bible says, “Whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he reap.” Any deviations or deceptions negatively affect incentive, success and self-worth.
I have seen trophies given to everyone on the team. One large family dedicated a room to hold participation trophies. Over the years it became full of meaningless trophies. I once received a first place trophy from a county pentathlon. Nothing could take it from me. My uncle offered a stack of silver dollars higher than the trophy. I declined.
I come from a family who is academically inclined. They’ve all excelled in education and do not want free college. Working before and after school strengthens students.
Recently, our granddaughter got a scholarship for college. Her mother and three children do not have much money, but they embrace working/learning. The granddaughter enters college a year early with all “A”s, good test scores, a four-year scholarship and a work ethic. She received all this on merit.
Democrats try to get as many immigrants into our country as possible to build their voter base. The president, whose main constitutional duty is to protect us, says they must come in on merit. A high ranking Democrat in Congress, Representative Elijah Cummings says, “Let them all in.” His reckless suggestion is without merit. It would be unwise/dangerous. An analogy would be forcing citizens to accommodate foreigners in their homes without knowing who they are and how many?
Let’s consider our Supreme Court. Do you know that all of them hail from either Yale or Harvard? This is Ivy League incest. Including other schools would result in a better balance.
There are 237 law schools in our country. Many of them are conservative, moderate and/or traditional. They stress common sense, faith, character, patriotism, real-life skills and service.
They learn the law. They follow the Constitution. They are judicial oriented, not legislative/executive. Not all good lawyers come from the Ivy League which is too expensive, liberal and coddled. The faculty/administration can be overpaid and priggish. Some of this carries over to other universities.