I wish to encourage Eric D. Meyer in his career as an author and am willing to wait to pass judgment on his book until it is actually published. However, his column published Jan. 12 raises some red flags.
Meyer’s use of the term “rules of engagement” is inappropriate. What Secretary of Defense James Mattis and General Joseph Dunford discussed with President Trump on Jan. 25 was the delegation of command authority. Rules of engagement vary widely depending on the mission and the kinetic or non-kinetic results desired. They are formulated only after command authority is granted, by commanders and their operational staff in close coordination with the staff judge advocate.
There are no strict limits within 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF). The AUMF states: “That the President is authorized to use all necessary and appropriate force against those nations, organizations, or persons he determines planned, authorized, committed, or aided the terrorist attacks that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001 or harbored such organizations or persons, in order to prevent any future acts of international terrorism against the United States by such nations, organizations or persons.”
Nations, organizations and persons are pretty all-encompassing terms. So is “future attacks” – by definition non-quantifiable. Granting the president alone the authority to make all determinations and judgment calls doesn’t fit my definition of strict.
There is no expansion of scope of the AUMF as described by Meyer. I deployed to Aden, Yemen in 2006. Thousands of other personnel also deployed to Yemen, and I would argue 99 percent of them deployed there longer than I. I pulled two tours in the Horn of Africa supporting operations in Somalia. So did tens of thousands of other Americans, most closer to the sounds of battle than I.
Unlike statute laws, regulations and directives, guidelines have no legal force once the person issuing them has left his position of authority. President Obama’s guidelines issued in Dec. 2016 expired at noon on Jan. 20, 2017 when Obama left office. This begs the question, why bother to issue them? Being null and void, they had no bearing on the meeting between Trump, Mattis and Dunford.
So, exactly what does Meyer expect Senator James Risch to do? This is a proper request. Meyer should spell out what he wants in much greater specificity than just the word “action.” A senator cannot issue presidential guidelines. Nor can a single senator enact a law; as a single committee chairman, Senator Risch has no power to even force a vote on Meyer’s “action.” So why not include the chairmen of the respective committees in the House of Representatives and Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the column. Or is she, and they, exempted from responsibility? If so, Mr. Meyer, why?