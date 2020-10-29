Miranda Marquit ridicules our elected leaders for not standing behind Idahoan values, and she identifies herself as the people’s stalwart champion. But I don’t believe Marquit understands what our Idaho values are because she does not live by them (as we will see).
Marquit’s interactions with the following issues exhibit her attitude towards Idahoan values:
First, respect. In her review of a recent legislative committee meeting, which met to discuss concerns on personal freedom, Marquit disparagingly referred to the meeting as having no more purpose than for a “circle jerk,” a revolting sexual innuendo. That is the kind of remark you expect to hear from a late-night TV pundit, not from a would-be political representative.
Second, honesty. Marquit misquotes Idaho National Laboratory leaders on her website, claiming that they said that Barbara Erhardt’s “efforts (are) detrimental to its mission.” But INL leaders have said no such thing. The article she bases this claim on does not state anywhere that INL leaders have said that any legislator, or even legislation for that matter, is detrimental to their mission; the claim Marquit makes does not exist.
Third, sincerity. Marquit made a statement in February that our legislators lack empathy because they don’t want to let our “children ... decid(e) who they are.” What she doesn’t tell you is what it is in reference to: hormone suppression drugs for delaying puberty and changing gender. Lupron, a common hormone suppressive drug, used on minors as young as 5, has documented side effects that include heart arrest and musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders. People deal with side effects from drugs like this drug for life, and Marquit claims legislators are denying children the right to do something as innocuous as “deciding who they are.” To equate children changing their gender by means of dangerous hormonal drugs to simply “deciding who they are” is misleading, and the kind of ploy you might expect to come out of D.C., not Idaho.
Finally, equality. Based on Marquit’s resistance to recent efforts to keep biological men from competing against biological women in sports, she has little respect for maintaining equality between men and woman’s sports. Male athletes have a 10%-50% muscle and strength advantage over woman athletes, and hormone suppression shows only a 5% reduction in male muscle strength. Sports are about keeping things fair while encouraging excellence. “(I)f we allow males to compete in female sports, there will be men’s sports, there will be co-ed sports, but there will no longer be women’s sports.”— Beth Stelzer (an amateur powerlifter and the founder of Save Women’s Sports).
Our values are personified by transparency, respect, honesty, sincerity and equality. Who is Miranda Marquit? Her ads don’t say, but from our discussion above we can infer what is not. She is not respectful to those who disagree with her; she is not honest in referencing other’s opinions; she is not sincere in explaining major issues; nor is she passionate about protecting and ensuring equality for women in sports. If we let her into Boise, she will push a leftist agenda and undermine the good faith efforts of our lawmakers.