The reality TV show in Washington continues to play out. I keep hoping Mr. Trump will rejoin the real world and lead in a time of national crisis, but a strong, coordinated response to the threat to our country and citizens does not seem to be a part of his agenda. He is in damage control mode, spinning reality to insist his administration has responded well, that things look promising and that China and the World Health Organization are to blame.
While there is little doubt that China had some idea of human-to-human transmission of the COVID-19 virus in mid-December, the WHO reported the threat in early January, when China confirmed human-to-human transmission.
Mr. Trump was understandably busy, with campaigning, golfing and fretting about the impeachment. That still left February and early March to get control. So, if this is a contest for who most delayed the response, Mr. Trump wins.
To give Mr. Trump his due, the delay has made the U.S. number one again — in both the total number of COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 deaths.
It is difficult to keep track of all the missteps. One of the latest is cutting funding to the WHO, the body responsible for coordinating the worldwide effort to contain the pandemic, in the middle of the pandemic. This is like trying to take a mule team and wagon across a swollen, fast-moving river, deciding in midstream that the two lead mules aren’t pulling hard enough and shooting them to inspire the others. Whatever improvements the WHO needs can be addressed after the emergency.
The president’s current emphasis is now on reopening the country for business because he feels the virus has “peaked.” While preventing further damage to the economy is extremely important, it’s still very early to think that we have a clear path ahead. Cases in the U.S. may have peaked, but we have not yet seen the numbers from the states where the virus was slower to start and has yet to peak. The governors who have enforced social distancing and shelter at home orders may be flattening the curve (with the governors refusing to enact measures to protect their citizens providing a nice control group for comparison), but at this point, we simply don’t know. We have no real idea of how widespread the virus is in the population, how long the virus will persist in the population, how much we may be reducing the spread or even what the actual mortality rate is. We simply have not done enough testing; the number tested so far is just a drop in the bucket.
What we have seen is that the mortality rate in the cases we have confirmed is high and has been slowly rising, even as the total number of known cases has been rising. We need to know a great deal more before dropping our guard.
The degree of success we will have in stopping the spread and lowering the death rate will be done here, at the state and local level, and will depend on each of us.