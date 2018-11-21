Several climate “tipping points” have come and gone over the past two or three decades without consequence. We’ve been told more than once that we only had a short time to reverse course on our carbon dioxide production or it would be too late. Now the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has somehow managed to find us 12 more years (based on what additional research is unclear) before it’s too late. Former Harvard University physicist Dr. Lubos Motl, commenting on the report, said, “There’s absolutely no true, useful, or original content in this stuff...the specifics of the newest report are completely irrelevant and uncorrelated with any events, insights, or new scientific evidence. “MIT Meteorology Professor Emeritus Richard Lindzen, denigrated the IPCC report calling it “implausible conjecture backed by false evidence and repeated incessantly.”
Some people tell us, Al Gore among them, that we don’t even need science any more to see if there is global warming. All we need to do is look out the window. I go outside every day but I haven’t noticed any remarkable changes in the climate. Some say that southeast Idaho winters are less severe than they were 40 years ago. Perhaps, but that proves nothing. Climate shifts occur in cycles. Decades of drought are followed by many years of higher rainfall. Decades of warm winters are often followed by years of more severe winters. It is almost certain that past periods of recorded human history were warmer than they are today. The Roman warm period and the medieval warm period were probably both warmer than today but they were not characterized by climate catastrophes. The polar ice caps did not melt, polar bears did not go extinct, coastal cities were not inundated, and as nearly as we can tell storms were not more frequent or more severe. In fact those periods were relatively benign for humanity. Agricultural production expanded and increased. By contrast, the “Little Ice Age” of the 13th to the 19th centuries caused hardship for many people who suffered from the cold and the diminished harvests.
As part of its recent report the United Nations says it needs huge amounts of money to fight climate change. They suggest a “carbon tax” of $5,500 per ton by 2030 rising to $27,000 per ton by the year 2100. If we raised that money from a gasoline tax we would need to tax every gallon of gasoline as much as $240 per gallon. The U.N. is also proposing a tax on meat consumption. All those cows, pigs, and sheep produce the greenhouse gas methane. If you believe the U.N. we must give up reasonably priced energy, economic development, and our freedom in order to prevent climate Armageddon. We must also accept crushing taxation.
Polls show that while a substantial majority of Americans believe that humans are warming the planet, only a small percentage believe that fighting climate change is a high priority. In the recent mid-term elections climate fighting initiatives were soundly rejected in three states. Voters in Arizona defeated a measure that would have required utilities to use renewable energy for 50 percent of their power generation by 2035. In Colorado a proposal to limit drilling of oil and gas wells also went down to defeat. Even in the deep blue, eco-friendly state of Washington, voters defeated an initiative that would have levied a relatively modest $12 per ton tax on carbon.
I am more afraid of government’s power to tax us and regulate our lives than I am of climate change. Fortunately, it appears that most Americans agree with me.