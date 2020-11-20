Historians of Trump’s presidency will do well to remind us of an ancient Greek lesson: Hubris always has a price. In the Greek tragedies, hubris is the character flaw evidenced by extreme pride and dangerous overconfidence. Nemesis follows in the form of humiliating defeat.
Mr. Trump’s nemesis was never Joe Biden. It was Trump’s own hubris. I am reminded of a passage from Micah: “And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”
Mr. Trump’s pre-COVID-19 governance was daring and unconventional, especially for a current Republican. A massive, full-on unleashing of U.S. manufacturing, coal, oil and gas production was something a 1950’s Democrat might have been comfortable doing. And it worked. Spectacularly. Mr. Trump’s reelection prospects seemed secure. During that heady period, Mr. Trump fired advisors, rejecting opinions he didn’t want to hear.
Remember when President Trump insulted prisoner of war John McCain: “Not a war hero,” and, “I like people who weren’t captured.” Then McCain died. Trump initially declined to fly our flag at half-mast, and he reluctantly relented. Arizonans are proud of John McCain. They remembered Mr. Trump’s arrogant disdain. Payback was inevitable.
Think karma or nemesis.
Presidents learn not to make unnecessary enemies or they pay a price. Mr. Trump’s brash, rough-edged style left ripples of resentment that would undermine his reelection prospects. He was to become the victim of a thousand cuts — often self-inflicted.
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2019, loyalty to our mercurial president began to waver. When the economic damage of the pandemic mounted, Mr. Trump’s optimism and steadiness of course began to wear thin.
There is a moment in any crisis when Americans need leaders with eloquence and steadiness. Franklin Delano Roosevelt made policy mistakes, but his reassuring eloquence carried the day. Eloquence was never Donald Trump’s forte.
Most presidents use their first term to set the stage for an even more productive second term. Mr. Trump was a political neophyte who arrived without a two-term agenda. He was blindsided by the pandemic. But so was every other leader in the U.S. and Europe. Unlike the state governors who did no better than the president, Mr. Trump lacked the popular good-will to carry him through. These were rough waters for any contemporary president seeking reelection, Hillary Clinton included, had she won.
Donald Trump’s aggressive and unprecedented public-private campaign for a vaccine will be remembered years from now as a masterstroke, a signature anti-bureaucratic approach, that saved lives and rescued the economy.
I propose four takeaways from all this: 1) Sound policies matter. 2) Good policies need eloquent leaders. 3) Character counts. 4) Each party has a patriotic duty to take charge of the presidential nominating process.
America can learn from the recent misbehavior of the political elites and in their disgraceful “destroy Trump” runup. Will there be a backlash against the biased media, the tilted polls and their partisan politicization of the FBI?
Now that would be a fitting Trump legacy.