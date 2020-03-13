The evolution of pickup truck engines and mufflers has created an annoying environment in our area. Living less than a quarter-mile from Sunnyside Road, the noise emitted by pickup trucks has increased in loudness and in rumble variety, from sounds like World War II bombers to high-pitched whines and everything in between.
I was recently stopped at a traffic light next to one of those pickup trucks with out-of-body wheels and jacked up to require a ladder to get into the cab. Right at my eye level was this 6-inch exhaust pipe directed at me. As the light turned green, although my windows were closed, I became the recipient of a deafening noise and a cloud of black smoke. Another time, walking home from downtown, something I do often to keep my body in shape, a pick-up drove by and, right at my height, the driver floored it with great noise to send a plume of smoke at me.
In summer when we like to sit outside and keep our windows open, the annoyance often lasts until late at night, especially on weekends. Friends who live about 100 feet from Sunnyside have complained that they often can’t hear each other talk on their porch when one of those vehicles takes off as the traffic light turns green.
An online search reveals that there are many ways to make pickup trucks louder through air intake changes and after-market muffler replacements or muffler modifications. There is a whole industry dedicated to serve this noisy type of braggadocio. One even says, “How to make a truck louder: your neighbors will love it.” Really?
Idaho Statute Title 49, Chapter 9 regulates the emission of noise by a vehicle and limits it at 96 decibels. It states, “Every motor vehicle shall at all times be equipped with a muffler in good working order and in constant operation to prevent excessive or unusual noise and annoying smoke, and no person shall use a muffler cut-out, bypass, or similar device upon a motor vehicle on a highway.” This also applies to the operation of a vehicle in the city of Idaho Falls where it is mentioned in Title 9 of the city code. Although temporary, the noise emitted by these pick-up trucks seems to be higher than 96 decibels.
What will it take to stop this public annoyance and get the Idaho state statutes and city code respected and enforced?