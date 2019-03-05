For some months now, we’ve discussed whether Idaho is a democracy or a republic. It seems we struck a consensus that we have a mixed democratic/republican form of government. Well, I thought we agreed — until this week when I discovered that we apparently live in an imperial state.
This week some of the princes and princesses of right-winged politics in Idaho, namely Reps. Julianne Young, John Green and Bryan Zollinger decided to flip the people of Idaho the “royal finger” and to set us straight.
They, apparently the lords of the realm, told their knaves: “You do not know of what you speak, you do not know of what you voted upon. We, your lords, shall set you straight and protect you from yourselves (and in some cases, maybe enrich our own manor’s treasury in the process.)”
The kingdom’s peasants and surfs just didn’t know, they were universally misled? Really my lords?
A quick search of the Post Register shows 514 hits for “Medicaid expansion.” I stopped counting at 30 the letters, columns and editorials discussing this topic, both pro and con. I haven’t read all the newspapers around the state, but I must believe that the Post Register wasn’t the only newspaper in the state where such information, such spirited discussions and such debates occurred.
The potential costs of Medicaid expansion have been discussed publicly and in the legislature for years.
The Milliman Report, the authoritative analysis of the major aspects, potential pros and cons of Medicaid expansion and their associated financial implications, was published in July, well before the election. The report was released with much fanfare. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare presented the results to the governor, and those legislators and other state officials who were interested and willing to listen. And, the results were also made available to the public via the internet, the press and public meetings.
Every state-wide candidate in the most recent election discussed and took a stance on Medicaid expansion. Some of those candidates were rewarded by the peasantry and some were punished.
I was not privy to every legislative race, but I know that every candidate that ran in eastern Idaho (including Prince Zollinger) discussed and debated this issue. And, I presume that was the case for every legislative district in Idaho (including Princess Young’s and Prince Green’s districts).
My lords, I do not know of which you speak. Apparently, you think that your people, the citizens of Idaho, are but mere jesters and fools who don’t know how to read, listen, discuss and debate a topic to a logical conclusion and make an informed decision. My lords, I would suggest that if that is what you think, then indeed it is you who are the jesters and fools.
My lords, we beseech you, the people of Idaho have spoken, and we have spoken decisively. Please stop jousting with this issue and implement the Medicaid expansion law as written by the people, or risk being banished from the kingdom.