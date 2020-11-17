The mood at the bar Saturday night wasn’t exactly joyful — more than 8 in 10 Fremont County voters had sided with Trump — but it wasn’t doom and gloom either.
To be sure, there was the usual grousing about stolen elections and socialist takeovers — there always is — but no one was seriously buying it.
Complaining whether it be about democracy, the Boise State offense or barley prices, is common around here. So, too, is the delusional thinking that often accompanies it. Thankfully, the arguments were familiar to most of the regulars, and they were either too exhausted or too disinterested to give them any attention, much less storm the barricades. The prevailing sentiment was that Trump had lost fairly and decisively. It was over and life would go on.
Just what the next few years will bring was by no means certain to anyone. More than a few of my friends allowed that they would miss Trump, believing he walked on water. This was always the bigger part of his appeal around here — being a reliable entertainer who took delight in sticking his finger in the eyes of anyone who told us what to do and how to think as if they — and it was always a “they” with Trump, never a “you”— were somehow responsible for all of life’s grievances.
I get that. A lot of the slings and arrows that surfaced and were amplified by the president’s tweets these past four years — things like Democratic trade deals that wiped out manufacturing jobs, the cost of an FDR-like Green New Deal program and the demands of political correctness — rankled me just as much as it did my rural friends and neighbors.
Others grievances that should have mattered, or at least could have been discussed, unfortunately weren’t even on the president’s radar screen: things like growing economic inequality; the scourge of alcoholism, drug abuse and depression; tariff and trade wars that did nothing to hurt China — its GDP grew by 5% this year despite the pandemic — but took a heavy toll on farmers, who rely on exports of soybeans and grains; and on domestic manufacturers, who rely on imports of steel and manufactured components.
This doesn’t surprise me; anyone who really knew Trump always understood that he was more interested in serving himself and the interests of the 1% than in addressing the real needs of people who were given lip service at his rallies. The latter may have loved him, but it was always an unrequited love. As every would-be dictator or disillusioned activist will tell you, populism will take you only so far; eventually, it fails to deliver on its promises, and those who foment and benefit from it end up hanging from street lamps.
I, for one, am hoping president-elect Biden’s plea for unity gains momentum in the coming weeks and months and that our demonization of one another will end. What I was hearing over shots and beers the other night gives me hope that it will. But it’s not going to happen overnight, and it’s not going to happen at all if we lose sight of the fact that each of us is responsible for what we think and how we act, not some opportunistic politician or talk show personality whose primary purpose at this point in our grand democratic experiment is to keep us at odds with one another.
So, let’s do each other a favor and at least try to open our minds and our hearts to the fact that truth, scientific and otherwise, exist and that there is enough room for discussion and common ground. Whether or not Trump concedes the election isn’t relevant. What is relevant is that he’s gone and that our job — really our responsibility — is to put him behind us and move forward as civilly and respectfully as we can to fix our country.