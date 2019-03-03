“My town Idaho” is the 2019 theme for Idaho Day, held annually on March 4 to celebrate the creation of Idaho Territory by President Abraham Lincoln on that day in 1863.
Ironically, Idaho’s first town, Franklin, was founded by a group of farmers who thought they were in Utah but were actually in Washington Territory, which then included what is now Idaho.
After the discovery of gold later that year, Lewiston became Idaho’s major town and territorial capital. Although the capital was later moved to Boise, Lewiston still maintains Idaho’s first territorial capital building, carefully curated by historian, John Mock. It is exciting to enter Lewiston along 21st Street at night where the city lights below sparkle like diamonds.
Idaho has one of the most diversified small town environments in America. The Family Prosperity Index lists Idaho as the state with the second best environment in the nation where families can safely live and prosper.
Each of Idaho’s 200 towns has something special. Most are located near some wilderness tract, including Boise, where after a short half hour’s drive, you can stand at the rim of the half-million-acre Birds of Prey Conservation Area with its 800 mating pairs of raptors, the largest concentration of such birds in the world.
If you want to see still populated 19th-century towns, visit Silver City at the end of 21 miles of winding dirt road in Owyhee County, where no new buildings are allowed, or Wallace with its ornate Victorian brick buildings reflecting the wealth and glory of another era.
For a great hamburger, visit Hudson’s Café in Coeur d’Alene, established in 1907 and ranked among the top ten burger joints in America. The narrow place has no tables, only 17 light green stools. You can watch pickles and onions being expertly sliced on a deeply grooved cutting board, by a 5th generation member of the Hudson family, and burgers prepared on an ancient iron grill with fresh beef and homemade buns.
It’s fun to visit vintage main street movie theaters, like the Blue Fox in Grangeville, or the Main Theater in Mackay, its recently restored marquee glowing with lights into the night for the first time in 40 years, the only movie theater in Custer and Butte counties.
For a grand parade, visit “Wagon Days” in Ketchum where you will see 20 mules pulling three huge historic ore wagons. Music lovers must attend Weiser’s World Championship Fiddlers’ Contest while thrill seekers will visit the spectacular Perrine Bridge crossing the Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls, the only man-made structure in America where base jumping is allowed without a permit. For winter fun, visit the sled dog races in Ashton or the Winter Carnival in McCall. To be thrilled by the night, take a summer evening stroll through downtown Boise, sit in one of the sidewalk cafes, listen to street musicians, or dance with strangers among fountains at the Center on the Grove.
For beautiful church architecture, visit Idaho Falls. A mighty river runs through the city with a gleaming white Latter-day Saint temple, crowned by a golden angel standing at the forebay, waterfalls tumbling past into the heart of the city. The wonderful sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church with its honey oak interior and stained glass, mellowed and toned by decades of changing light, has hardly changed in a century. Across the street stands the magnificent stone Tudor Gothic Methodist Church.
We love our towns. We love Idaho.