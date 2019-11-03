Fifty years ago, Ezra Taft Benson gave a speech worth remembering in this age of fake news.
He said: “The less newspapers have to say of value and of truth, the more pages they seem to take to say it. … One must select wisely a source of news; otherwise it would be better to be uniformed than misinformed. The subscribers of some mass magazines and newspapers are ever reading but seldom able to come to a knowledge of the truth in the areas of most vital concern.”
Readers of the Post Register and East Idaho News probably understand. Both have twisted themselves in knots to satiate our local billionaire, Frank VanderSloot. Frank’s creation, East Idaho News, is basically his public relations firm, churning stories in praise of Frank’s crusade against a problem that is smoke and no fire, never challenging his assumptions and never demanding documentation for his allegations.
The Post Register has piled on. Rather than consider the issue from all sides, it endorsed Frank’s “bill” that may be considered next legislative session. But like the problem Frank is trying to solve, the “bill” doesn’t exist. The Post Register endorsed five bullet points on a one-page document. So why was the Post Register so quick to back bullet points that I predict will never pass? Could it be because they just want to impress Mr. VanderSloot? Do they maintain any form of revenue or are they seeking any form of revenue from Melaleuca or affiliates entities?
Ingratiating themselves, the Post Register and the East Idaho News have vilified my friends Bryan Smith and Bryan Zollinger for doing their jobs. They are excellent and professional at what they do: helping doctors and other medical practitioners receive the money they are owed for services rendered. Here are some bullet points of my own:
1. The Bryans perform a valuable service for local medical professionals, and those professionals love them for the quality and important service they provide.
2. People fall on hard times. I know what it is like. So do Bryan and Bryan. That’s why they try to work with the people who owe medical debt, and many people agree to work with them.
3. A small number of people the Bryans deal with are those who try to hide and avoid paying their bills. Some have used incorrect billing addresses, false insurance information and phony names in order to avoid paying amounts owed.
Furthermore, the news outlets have done their readers a disserve by overlooking the potential side effects of Frank’s proposals: If people don’t pay their bills, doesn’t that force the rest of us to pick up those costs through higher fees and expenses when we visit the doctor’s office or hospital?
If the government is empowered to dictate billing practices for medical practitioners, doesn’t that give them a foot in the door to dictate how MLMs, builders, truckers, accountants, retailers and all others bill their clients?
Don’t doctors, nurses and other medical practitioners deserve what they are owed for curing illnesses and saving lives?
The media’s disregard for the truth only helps one guy, and I’m sure he loves it and will expect more. The media should strive to be a source of “knowledge of the truth in the areas of most vital concern” rather than giving a pass to Mr. VanderSloot.